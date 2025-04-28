Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare One administrators can now control which egress IP is used based on a destination's fully qualified domain name (FDQN) within Gateway Egress policies.
- Host, Domain, Content Categories, and Application selectors are now available in the Gateway Egress policy builder in beta.
- During the beta period, you can use these selectors with traffic on-ramped to Gateway with the WARP client, proxy endpoints (commonly deployed with PAC files), or Cloudflare Browser Isolation.
- For WARP client support, additional configuration is required. For more information, refer to the WARP client configuration documentation.
This will help apply egress IPs to your users' traffic when an upstream application or network requires it, while the rest of their traffic can take the most performant egress path.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100755
React.js - Router and Remix Vulnerability - CVE:CVE-2025-43864, CVE:CVE-2025-43865
Block Block This is a New Detection
Custom Errors are now generally available for all paid plans — bringing a unified and powerful experience for customizing error responses at both the zone and account levels.
You can now manage Custom Error Rules, Custom Error Assets, and redesigned Error Pages directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. These features let you deliver tailored messaging when errors occur, helping you maintain brand consistency and improve user experience — whether it’s a 404 from your origin or a security challenge from Cloudflare.
What's new:
- Custom Errors are now GA – Available on all paid plans and ready for production traffic.
- UI for Custom Error Rules and Assets – Manage your zone-level rules from the Rules > Overview and your zone-level assets from the Rules > Settings tabs.
- Define inline content or upload assets – Create custom responses directly in the rule builder, upload new or reuse previously stored assets.
- Refreshed UI and new name for Error Pages – Formerly known as “Custom Pages,” Error Pages now offer a cleaner, more intuitive experience for both zone and account-level configurations.
- Powered by Ruleset Engine – Custom Error Rules support conditional logic and override Error Pages for 500 and 1000 class errors, as well as errors originating from your origin or other Cloudflare products. You can also configure Response Header Transform Rules to add, change, or remove HTTP headers from responses returned by Custom Error Rules.
Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.
You can now create Python Workers which are executed via a cron trigger.
This is similar to how it's done in JavaScript Workers, simply define a scheduled event listener in your Worker:
Define a cron trigger configuration in your Wrangler configuration file:
Then test your new handler by using Wrangler with the
--test-scheduledflag and making a request to
/cdn-cgi/handler/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*:
Consult the Workers Cron Triggers page for full details on cron triggers in Workers.
You can now filter AutoRAG search results by
folderand
timestampusing metadata filtering to narrow down the scope of your query.
This makes it easy to build multitenant experiences where each user can only access their own data. By organizing your content into per-tenant folders and applying a
folderfilter at query time, you ensure that each tenant retrieves only their own documents.
Example folder structure:
Example query:
You can use metadata filtering by creating a new AutoRAG or reindexing existing data. To reindex all content in an existing AutoRAG, update any chunking setting and select Sync index. Metadata filtering is available for all data indexed on or after April 21, 2025.
If you are new to AutoRAG, get started with the Get started AutoRAG guide.
A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.
- Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved error reporting for DEX tests.
- Improved WARP client UI high contrast mode.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Improved captive portal detection.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
Each of this week's rule releases covers a distinct CVE, with half of the rules targeting Remote Code Execution (RCE) attacks. Of the 6 CVEs covered, four were scored as critical, with the other two scored as high.
When deciding which exploits to tackle, Cloudflare tunes into the attackers' areas of focus. Cloudflare's network intelligence provides a unique lens into attacker activity – for instance, through the volume of blocked requests related with CVE exploits after updating WAF Managed Rules with new detections.
From this week's releases, one indicator that RCE is a "hot topic" attack type is the fact that the Oracle PeopleSoft RCE rule accounts for half of all of the new rule matches. This rule patches CVE-2023-22047, a high-severity vulnerability in the Oracle PeopleSoft suite that allows unauthenticated attackers to access PeopleSoft Enterprise PeopleTools data through remote code execution. This is particularly concerning because of the nature of the data managed by PeopleSoft – this can include payroll records or student profile information. This CVE, along with five others, are addressed with the latest detection update to WAF Managed Rules.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100738 GitLab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2023-7028 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100740 Splunk Enterprise - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20229 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100741 Oracle PeopleSoft - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-22047 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100742 CrushFTP - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31161 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100743 Ivanti - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-22457 Log Disabled This is a New Detection Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100744
Oracle Access Manager - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2021-35587
Log Disabled This is a New Detection
The Access bulk policy tester is now available in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard. The bulk policy tester allows you to simulate Access policies against your entire user base before and after deploying any changes. The policy tester will simulate the configured policy against each user's last seen identity and device posture (if applicable).
Custom Fields now support logging both raw and transformed values for request and response headers in the HTTP requests dataset.
These fields are configured per zone and apply to all Logpush jobs in that zone that include request headers, response headers. Each header can be logged in only one format—either raw or transformed—not both.
By default:
- Request headers are logged as raw values
- Response headers are logged as transformed values
These defaults can be overidden to suit your logging needs.
For more information refer to Custom fields documentation
Queues pull consumers can now pull and acknowledge up to 5,000 messages / second per queue. Previously, pull consumers were rate limited to 1,200 requests / 5 minutes, aggregated across all queues.
Pull consumers allow you to consume messages over HTTP from any environment—including outside of Cloudflare Workers. They’re also useful when you need fine-grained control over how quickly messages are consumed.
To setup a new queue with a pull based consumer using Wrangler, run:
You can also configure a pull consumer using the REST API or the Queues dashboard.
Once configured, you can pull messages from the queue using any HTTP client. You'll need a Cloudflare API Token with
queues_readand
queues_writepermissions. For example:
To learn more about how to acknowledge messages, pull batches at once, and setup multiple consumers, refer to the pull consumer documentation.
As always, Queues doesn't charge for data egress. Pull operations continue to be billed at the existing rate, of $0.40 / million operations. The increased limits are available now, on all new and existing queues. If you're new to Queues, get started with the Cloudflare Queues guide.
You can now retrieve up to 100 keys in a single bulk read request made to Workers KV using the binding.
This makes it easier to request multiple KV pairs within a single Worker invocation. Retrieving many key-value pairs using the bulk read operation is more performant than making individual requests since bulk read operations are not affected by Workers simultaneous connection limits.
Consult the Workers KV Read key-value pairs API for full details on Workers KV's new bulk reads support.
Previously, a request to the Workers Create Route API always returned
nullfor "script" and an empty string for "pattern" even if the request was successful.
Now, it properly returns all values!
The Workers and Workers for Platforms secrets APIs are now properly documented in the Cloudflare OpenAPI docs. Previously, these endpoints were not publicly documented, leaving users confused on how to directly manage their secrets via the API. Now, you can find the proper endpoints in our public documentation, as well as in our API Library SDKs such as cloudflare-typescript ↗ (>4.2.0) and cloudflare-python ↗ (>4.1.0).
Note the
cloudflare_workers_secretand
cloudflare_workers_for_platforms_script_secretTerraform resources ↗ are being removed in a future release. This resource is not recommended for managing secrets. Users should instead use the:
- Secrets Store with the "Secrets Store Secret" binding on Workers and Workers for Platforms Script Upload
- "Secret Text" Binding on Workers Script Upload and Workers for Platforms Script Upload
- Workers (and WFP) Secrets API
You now have access to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2025 edition of the International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision (ICD-11) ↗ as a predefined detection entry. The new dataset can be found in the Health Information predefined profile.
ICD-10 dataset remains available for use.
Ruleset Rule ID Legacy Rule ID Description Previous Action New Action Comments Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100739A Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927 - 2 Log Disabled This is a New Detection
You can now use more flexible redirect capabilities in Cloudflare One with Gateway.
- A new Redirect action is available in the HTTP policy builder, allowing admins to redirect users to any URL when their request matches a policy. You can choose to preserve the original URL and query string, and optionally include policy context via query parameters.
- For Block actions, admins can now configure a custom URL to display when access is denied. This block page redirect is set at the account level and can be overridden in DNS or HTTP policies. Policy context can also be passed along in the URL.
Learn more in our documentation for HTTP Redirect and Block page redirect.
Cloudflare Stream has completed an infrastructure upgrade for our Live WebRTC beta support which brings increased scalability and improved playback performance to all customers. WebRTC allows broadcasting directly from a browser (or supported WHIP client) with ultra-low latency to tens of thousands of concurrent viewers across the globe.
Additionally, as part of this upgrade, the WebRTC beta now supports Signed URLs to protect playback, just like our standard live stream options (HLS/DASH).
For more information, learn about the Stream Live WebRTC beta.
Workers AI for Developer Week - faster inference, new models, async batch API, expanded LoRA support
Happy Developer Week 2025! Workers AI is excited to announce a couple of new features and improvements available today. Check out our blog ↗ for all the announcement details.
We’re rolling out some in-place improvements to our models that can help speed up inference by 2-4x! Users of the models below will enjoy an automatic speed boost starting today:
@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fastgets a speed boost of 2-4x, leveraging techniques like speculative decoding, prefix caching, and an updated inference backend.
@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5,
@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5,
@cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5get an updated back end, which should improve inference times by 2x.
- With the
bgemodels, we’re also announcing a new parameter called
poolingwhich can take
clsor
meanas options. We highly recommend using
pooling: clswhich will help generate more accurate embeddings. However, embeddings generated with cls pooling are not backwards compatible with mean pooling. For this to not be a breaking change, the default remains as mean pooling. Please specify
pooling: clsto enjoy more accurate embeddings going forward.
- With the
We’re also excited to launch a few new models in our catalog to help round out your experience with Workers AI. We’ll be deprecating some older models in the future, so stay tuned for a deprecation announcement. Today’s new models include:
@cf/mistralai/mistral-small-3.1-24b-instruct: a 24B parameter model achieving state-of-the-art capabilities comparable to larger models, with support for vision and tool calling.
@cf/google/gemma-3-12b-it: well-suited for a variety of text generation and image understanding tasks, including question answering, summarization and reasoning, with a 128K context window, and multilingual support in over 140 languages.
@cf/qwen/qwq-32b: a medium-sized reasoning model, which is capable of achieving competitive performance against state-of-the-art reasoning models, e.g., DeepSeek-R1, o1-mini.
@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct: the current state-of-the-art open-source code LLM, with its coding abilities matching those of GPT-4o.
Introducing a new batch inference feature that allows you to send us an array of requests, which we will fulfill as fast as possible and send them back as an array. This is really helpful for large workloads such as summarization, embeddings, etc. where you don’t have a human-in-the-loop. Using the batch API will guarantee that your requests are fulfilled eventually, rather than erroring out if we don’t have enough capacity at a given time.
Check out the tutorial to get started! Models that support batch inference today include:
@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast
@cf/baai/bge-small-en-v1.5
@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5
@cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5
@cf/baai/bge-m3
@cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b
We’ve upgraded our LoRA experience to include 8 newer models, and can support ranks of up to 32 with a 300MB safetensors file limit (previously limited to rank of 8 and 100MB safetensors) Check out our LoRAs page to get started. Models that support LoRAs now include:
@cf/meta/llama-3.2-11b-vision-instruct
@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast
@cf/meta/llama-guard-3-8b
@cf/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct-fast(coming soon)
@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-r1-distill-qwen-32b(coming soon)
@cf/qwen/qwen2.5-coder-32b-instruct
@cf/qwen/qwq-32b
@cf/mistralai/mistral-small-3.1-24b-instruct
@cf/google/gemma-3-12b-it
-
D1 read replication is available in public beta to help lower average latency and increase overall throughput for read-heavy applications like e-commerce websites or content management tools.
Workers can leverage read-only database copies, called read replicas, by using D1 Sessions API. A session encapsulates all the queries from one logical session for your application. For example, a session may correspond to all queries coming from a particular web browser session. With Sessions API, D1 queries in a session are guaranteed to be sequentially consistent to avoid data consistency pitfalls. D1 bookmarks can be used from a previous session to ensure logical consistency between sessions.
Read replicas are automatically created by Cloudflare (currently one in each supported D1 region), are active/inactive based on query traffic, and are transparently routed to by Cloudflare at no additional cost.
To checkout D1 read replication, deploy the following Worker code using Sessions API, which will prompt you to create a D1 database and enable read replication on said database.
To learn more about how read replication was implemented, go to our blog post ↗.
Cloudflare Pipelines is now available in beta, to all users with a Workers Paid plan.
Pipelines let you ingest high volumes of real time data, without managing the underlying infrastructure. A single pipeline can ingest up to 100 MB of data per second, via HTTP or from a Worker. Ingested data is automatically batched, written to output files, and delivered to an R2 bucket in your account. You can use Pipelines to build a data lake of clickstream data, or to store events from a Worker.
Create your first pipeline with a single command:
Head over to our getting started guide for an in-depth tutorial to building with Pipelines.
Today, we're launching R2 Data Catalog in open beta, a managed Apache Iceberg catalog built directly into your Cloudflare R2 bucket.
If you're not already familiar with it, Apache Iceberg ↗ is an open table format designed to handle large-scale analytics datasets stored in object storage, offering ACID transactions and schema evolution. R2 Data Catalog exposes a standard Iceberg REST catalog interface, so you can connect engines like Spark, Snowflake, and PyIceberg to start querying your tables using the tools you already know.
To enable a data catalog on your R2 bucket, find R2 Data Catalog in your buckets settings in the dashboard, or run:
And that's it. You'll get a catalog URI and warehouse you can plug into your favorite Iceberg engines.
Visit our getting started guide for step-by-step instructions on enabling R2 Data Catalog, creating tables, and running your first queries.
Cloudflare Zero Trust SCIM provisioning now has a full audit log of all create, update and delete event from any SCIM Enabled IdP. The SCIM logs support filtering by IdP, Event type, Result and many more fields. This will help with debugging user and group update issues and questions.
SCIM logs can be found on the Zero Trust Dashboard under Logs -> SCIM provisioning.
Hyperdrive now supports more SSL/TLS security options for your database connections:
- Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with
verify-caor
verify-fullSSL modes and protect against man-in-the-middle attacks
- Configure Hyperdrive to provide client certificates to the database server to authenticate itself (mTLS) for stronger security beyond username and password
Use the new
wrangler certcommands to create certificate authority (CA) certificate bundles or client certificate pairs:
Then create a Hyperdrive configuration with the certificates and desired SSL mode:
Learn more about configuring SSL/TLS certificates for Hyperdrive to enhance your database security posture.
- Configure Hyperdrive to verify server certificates with
Cloudflare Snippets are now generally available at no extra cost across all paid plans — giving you a fast, flexible way to programmatically control HTTP traffic using lightweight JavaScript.
You can now use Snippets to modify HTTP requests and responses with confidence, reliability, and scale. Snippets are production-ready and deeply integrated with Cloudflare Rules, making them ideal for everything from quick dynamic header rewrites to advanced routing logic.
What's new:
-
Snippets are now GA – Available at no extra cost on all Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.
-
Ready for production – Snippets deliver a production-grade experience built for scale.
-
Part of the Cloudflare Rules platform – Snippets inherit request modifications from other Cloudflare products and support sequential execution, allowing you to run multiple Snippets on the same request and apply custom modifications step by step.
-
Trace integration – Use Cloudflare Trace to see which Snippets were triggered on a request — helping you understand traffic flow and debug more effectively.
Learn more in the launch blog post ↗.
-
Cloudflare Secrets Store is available today in Beta. You can now store, manage, and deploy account level secrets from a secure, centralized platform to your Workers.
To spin up your Cloudflare Secrets Store, simply click the new Secrets Store tab in the dashboard ↗ or use this Wrangler command:
The following are supported in the Secrets Store beta:
- Secrets Store UI & API: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
- Workers UI: bind a new or existing account level secret to a Worker and deploy in code
- Wrangler: create your store & create, duplicate, update, scope, and delete a secret
- Account Management UI & API: assign Secrets Store permissions roles & view audit logs for actions taken in Secrets Store core platform
For instructions on how to get started, visit our developer documentation.