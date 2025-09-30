WARP client for Windows (version 2025.7.176.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Improvement to maintain TCP connections to reduce interruptions in long-lived connections such as RDP or SSH.

Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.

Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.

Known issues