WAF Release - 2025-10-06

This week’s highlights prioritise an emergency Oracle E-Business Suite RCE rule deployed to block active, high-impact exploitation. Also addressed are high-severity Chaos Mesh controller command-injection flaws that enable unauthenticated in-cluster RCE and potential cluster compromise, plus a form-data multipart boundary issue that permits HTTP Parameter Pollution (HPP). Two new generic SQLi detections were added to catch inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure techniques.

Key Findings

New emergency rule released for Oracle E-Business Suite (CVE-2025-61882) addressing an actively exploited remote code execution vulnerability in core business application modules. Immediate mitigation deployed to protect enterprise workloads.

Chaos Mesh (CVE-2025-59358,CVE-2025-59359,CVE-2025-59360,CVE-2025-59361): A GraphQL debug endpoint on the Chaos Controller Manager is exposed without authentication; several controller mutations ( cleanTcs , killProcesses , cleanIptables ) are vulnerable to OS command injection.

Form-Data (CVE-2025-7783): Attackers who can observe Math.random() outputs and control request fields in form-data may exploit this flaw to perform HTTP parameter pollution, leading to request tampering or data manipulation.

Two new generic SQLi detections added to enhance baseline coverage against inline-comment obfuscation and information disclosure attempts.

Impact

CVE-2025-61882 — Oracle E-Business Suite remote code execution (emergency detection): attacker-controlled input can yield full system compromise, data exfiltration, and operational outage; immediate blocking enforced.

CVE-2025-59358 / CVE-2025-59359 / CVE-2025-59360 / CVE-2025-59361 — Unauthenticated command-injection in Chaos Mesh controllers allowing remote code execution, cluster compromise, and service disruption (high availability risk).

CVE-2025-7783 — Predictable multipart boundaries in form-data enabling HTTP Parameter Pollution; results include request tampering, parameter overwrite, and downstream data integrity loss.