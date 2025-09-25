Application granular controls for operations in SaaS applications

Gateway users can now apply granular controls to their file sharing and AI chat applications through HTTP policies.

The new feature offers two methods of controlling SaaS applications:

Application Controls are curated groupings of Operations which provide an easy way for users to achieve a specific outcome. Application Controls may include Upload, Download, Prompt, Voice, and Share depending on the application.

are curated groupings of Operations which provide an easy way for users to achieve a specific outcome. Application Controls may include Upload, Download, Prompt, Voice, and Share depending on the application. Operations are controls aligned to the most granular action a user can take. This provides a fine-grained approach to enforcing policy and generally aligns to the SaaS providers API specifications in naming and function.

Get started using Application Granular Controls and refer to the list of supported applications.