Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Regional Data in Cloudflare Radar
Radar now introduces Regional Data, providing traffic insights that bring a more localized perspective to the traffic trends shown on Radar.
The following API endpoints are now available:
Get Geolocation- Retrieves geolocation by
geoId.
List Geolocations- Lists geolocations.
NetFlows Summary By Dimension- Retrieves NetFlows summary by dimension.
All
summary and
timeseries_groups endpoints in
HTTP and
NetFlows now include an
adm1 dimension for grouping data by first level administrative division (for example, state, province, etc.)
A new filter
geoId was also added to all endpoints in
HTTP and
NetFlows, allowing filtering by a specific administrative division.
Check out the new Regional traffic insights on a country specific traffic page new Radar page ↗.