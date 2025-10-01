 Skip to content
New Confidence Intervals in GraphQL Analytics API

Analytics

The GraphQL Analytics API now supports confidence intervals for sum and count fields on adaptive (sampled) datasets. Confidence intervals provide a statistical range around sampled results, helping verify accuracy and quantify uncertainty.

  • Supported datasets: Adaptive (sampled) datasets only.
  • Supported fields: All sum and count fields.
  • Usage: The confidence level must be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (e.g. 0.90, 0.95, 0.99).
  • Default: If no confidence level is specified, no intervals are returned.

For examples and more details, see the GraphQL Analytics API documentation.