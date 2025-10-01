New Confidence Intervals in GraphQL Analytics API

The GraphQL Analytics API now supports confidence intervals for sum and count fields on adaptive (sampled) datasets. Confidence intervals provide a statistical range around sampled results, helping verify accuracy and quantify uncertainty.

Supported datasets: Adaptive (sampled) datasets only.

Supported fields: All sum and count fields.

Usage: The confidence must be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (e.g. , , ).

Default: If no confidence level is specified, no intervals are returned.

For examples and more details, see the GraphQL Analytics API documentation.