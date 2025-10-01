Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New Confidence Intervals in GraphQL Analytics API
The GraphQL Analytics API now supports confidence intervals for
sum and
count fields on adaptive (sampled) datasets. Confidence intervals provide a statistical range around sampled results, helping verify accuracy and quantify uncertainty.
- Supported datasets: Adaptive (sampled) datasets only.
- Supported fields: All
sumand
countfields.
- Usage: The confidence
levelmust be provided as a decimal between 0 and 1 (e.g.
0.90,
0.95,
0.99).
- Default: If no confidence level is specified, no intervals are returned.
For examples and more details, see the GraphQL Analytics API documentation.