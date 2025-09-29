WAF Release - 2025-09-29

This week highlights four important vendor- and component-specific issues: an authentication bypass in SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727), an information-disclosure flaw in Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434), an SSRF in the WordPress plugin Ditty (CVE-2025-8085), and a directory-traversal bug in Vite (CVE-2025-30208). These are paired with improvements to our generic detection coverage (SQLi, SSRF) to raise the baseline and reduce noisy gaps.

Key Findings

SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727): Authentication bypass in SimpleHelp that can allow unauthorized access to management interfaces or sessions.

Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434): Information-disclosure vulnerability in Flowise Cloud that may expose sensitive configuration or user data to unauthenticated or low-privileged actors.

WordPress:Plugin: Ditty (CVE-2025-8085): SSRF in the Ditty WordPress plugin enabling server-side requests that could reach internal services or cloud metadata endpoints.

Vite (CVE-2025-30208): Directory-traversal vulnerability in Vite allowing access to filesystem paths outside the intended web root.

Impact

These vulnerabilities allow attackers to gain access, escalate privileges, or execute actions that were previously unavailable:

SimpleHelp (CVE-2024-57727): An authentication bypass that can let unauthenticated attackers access management interfaces or hijack sessions — enabling lateral movement, credential theft, or privilege escalation within affected environments.

Flowise Cloud (CVE-2025-58434): Information-disclosure flaw that can expose sensitive configuration, tokens, or user data; leaked secrets may be chained into account takeover or privileged access to backend services.

WordPress:Plugin: Ditty (CVE-2025-8085): SSRF that enables server-side requests to internal services or cloud metadata endpoints, potentially allowing attackers to retrieve credentials or reach otherwise inaccessible infrastructure, leading to privilege escalation or cloud resource compromise.

Vite (CVE-2025-30208): Directory-traversal vulnerability that can expose filesystem contents outside the web root (configuration files, keys, source code), which attackers can use to escalate privileges or further compromise systems.