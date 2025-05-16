 Skip to content
hero image

  1. New Access Analytics in the Cloudflare One Dashboard

    Access Cloudflare One

    A new Access Analytics dashboard is now available to all Cloudflare One customers. Customers can apply and combine multiple filters to dive into specific slices of their Access metrics. These filters include:

    • Logins granted and denied
    • Access events by type (SSO, Login, Logout)
    • Application name (Salesforce, Jira, Slack, etc.)
    • Identity provider (Okta, Google, Microsoft, onetimepin, etc.)
    • Users (chris@cloudflare.com, sally@cloudflare.com, rachel@cloudflare.com, etc.)
    • Countries (US, CA, UK, FR, BR, CN, etc.)
    • Source IP address
    • App type (self-hosted, Infrastructure, RDP, etc.)
    Access Analytics

    To access the new overview, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard and find Analytics in the side navigation bar.

  1. Durable Objects are now supported in Python Workers

    Workers Durable Objects

    You can now create Durable Objects using Python Workers. A Durable Object is a special kind of Cloudflare Worker which uniquely combines compute with storage, enabling stateful long-running applications which run close to your users. For more info see here.

    You can define a Durable Object in Python in a similar way to JavaScript:

    Python
    from workers import DurableObject, Response, WorkerEntrypoint
    

    from urllib.parse import urlparse
    

    class MyDurableObject(DurableObject):
        def __init__(self, ctx, env):
            self.ctx = ctx
            self.env = env
    

        def fetch(self, request):
            result = self.ctx.storage.sql.exec("SELECT 'Hello, World!' as greeting").one()
            return Response(result.greeting)
    

    class Default(WorkerEntrypoint):
        async def fetch(self, request):
            url = urlparse(request.url)
            id = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName(url.path)
            stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(id)
            greeting = await stub.fetch(request.url)
            return greeting

    Define the Durable Object in your Wrangler configuration file:

    {
      "durable_objects": {
        "bindings": [
          {
            "name": "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT",
            "class_name": "MyDurableObject"
          }
        ]
      }
    }

    Then define the storage backend for your Durable Object:

    {
      "migrations": [
        {
          "tag": "v1", // Should be unique for each entry
          "new_sqlite_classes": [ // Array of new classes
            "MyDurableObject"
          ]
        }
      ]
    }

    Then test your new Durable Object locally by running wrangler dev:

    npx wrangler dev

    Consult the Durable Objects documentation for more details.

  1. Open email attachments with Browser Isolation

    Email security

    You can now safely open email attachments to view and investigate them.

    What this means is that messages now have a Attachments section. Here, you can view processed attachments and their classifications (for example, Malicious, Suspicious, Encrypted). Next to each attachment, a Browser Isolation icon allows your team to safely open the file in a clientless, isolated browser with no risk to the analyst or your environment.

    Attachment-RBI

    To use this feature, you must:

    • Enable Clientless Web Isolation in your Zero Trust settings.
    • Have Browser Isolation (BISO) seats assigned.

    For more details, refer to our setup guide.

    Some attachment types may not render in Browser Isolation. If there is a file type that you would like to be opened with Browser Isolation, reach out to your Cloudflare contact.

    This feature is available across these Email security packages:

    • Advantage
    • Enterprise
    • Enterprise + PhishGuard

  1. WARP client for Windows (version 2025.4.929.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:

    1. All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
    2. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.
    • Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.
    • Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
    • Improved DEX test error reporting.
    • Fixed an issue where some parts of the WARP Client UI were missing in high contrast mode.
    • Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
    • Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
    • Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
    • DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
    • Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
    • Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
    • Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
    • Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
    • Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.

    Known issues

    • DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:

      • WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
      • A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
      • The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.

      To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

    • Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.

    • Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

  1. Domain Categories improvements

    Gateway

    New categories added

    Parent IDParent NameCategory IDCategory Name
    1Ads66Advertisements
    3Business & Economy185Personal Finance
    3Business & Economy186Brokerage & Investing
    21Security Threats187Compromised Domain
    21Security Threats188Potentially Unwanted Software
    6Education189Reference
    9Government & Politics190Charity and Non-profit

    Changes to existing categories

    Original NameNew Name
    ReligionReligion & Spirituality
    GovernmentGovernment/Legal
    RedirectURL Alias/Redirect

    Refer to Gateway domain categories to learn more.

  1. Hyperdrive achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact Authorization

    Hyperdrive

    Hyperdrive has been approved for FedRAMP Authorization and is now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

    FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides standardized assessment and authorization for cloud products and services. As a result of this product update, Hyperdrive has been approved as an authorized service to be used by U.S. federal agencies at the Moderate Impact level.

    For detailed information regarding FedRAMP and its implications, please refer to the official FedRAMP documentation for Cloudflare.

  1. Introducing Origin Restrictions for Media Transformations

    Stream

    We are adding source origin restrictions to the Media Transformations beta. This allows customers to restrict what sources can be used to fetch images and video for transformations. This feature is the same as --- and uses the same settings as --- Image Transformations sources.

    When transformations is first enabled, the default setting only allows transformations on images and media from the same website or domain being used to make the transformation request. In other words, by default, requests to example.com/cdn-cgi/media can only reference originals on example.com.

    Enable allowed origins from the Cloudflare dashboard

    Adding access to other sources, or allowing any source, is easy to do in the Transformations tab under Stream. Click each domain enabled for Transformations and set its sources list to match the needs of your content. The user making this change will need permission to edit zone settings.

    For more information, learn about Transforming Videos.

  1. SAML HTTP-POST bindings support for RBI

    Browser Isolation

    Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) now supports SAML HTTP-POST bindings, enabling seamless authentication for SSO-enabled applications that rely on POST-based SAML responses from Identity Providers (IdPs) within a Remote Browser Isolation session. This update resolves a previous limitation that caused 405 errors during login and improves compatibility with multi-factor authentication (MFA) flows.

    With expanded support for major IdPs like Okta and Azure AD, this enhancement delivers a more consistent and user-friendly experience across authentication workflows. Learn how to set up Remote Browser Isolation.

  1. New Applications Added for DNS Filtering

    Gateway

    You can now create DNS policies to manage outbound traffic for an expanded list of applications. This update adds support for 273 new applications, giving you more control over your organization's outbound traffic.

    With this update, you can:

    • Create DNS policies for a wider range of applications
    • Manage outbound traffic more effectively
    • Improve your organization's security and compliance posture

    For more information on creating DNS policies, see our DNS policy documentation.

  1. WARP client for Linux (version 2025.4.929.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:

    1. All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
    2. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
    • Improved DEX test error reporting.
    • Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
    • Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
    • Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
    • Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
    • DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
    • Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
    • Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.

    Known issues

    • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

  1. WARP client for macOS (version 2025.4.929.0)

    Zero Trust WARP Client

    A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

    This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:

    1. All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
    2. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.

    Changes and improvements

    • Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
    • Improved DEX test error reporting.
    • Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
    • Improved captive portal detection.
    • Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
    • Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
    • DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
    • Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
    • Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
    • Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
    • Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
    • Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.

    Known issues

    • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

  1. Case Sensitive Custom Word Lists

    Data Loss Prevention

    You can now configure custom word lists to enforce case sensitivity. This setting supports flexibility where needed and aims to reduce false positives where letter casing is critical.

    dlp

  1. Publish messages to Queues directly via HTTP

    Queues

    You can now publish messages to Cloudflare Queues directly via HTTP from any service or programming language that supports sending HTTP requests. Previously, publishing to queues was only possible from within Cloudflare Workers. You can already consume from queues via Workers or HTTP pull consumers, and now publishing is just as flexible.

    Publishing via HTTP requires a Cloudflare API token with Queues Edit permissions for authentication. Here's a simple example:

    Terminal window
    curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/queues/<queue_id>/messages" \
      -X POST \
      -H 'Authorization: Bearer <api_token>' \
      --data '{ "body": { "greeting": "hello", "timestamp":  "2025-07-24T12:00:00Z"} }'

    You can also use our SDKs for TypeScript, Python, and Go.

    To get started with HTTP publishing, check out our step-by-step example and the full API documentation in our API reference.

  1. More ways to match — Snippets now support Custom Lists, Bot Score, and WAF Attack Score

    Rules

    You can now use IP, Autonomous System (AS), and Hostname custom lists to route traffic to Snippets and Cloud Connector, giving you greater precision and control over how you match and process requests at the edge.

    In Snippets, you can now also match on Bot Score and WAF Attack Score, unlocking smarter edge logic for everything from request filtering and mitigation to tarpitting and logging.

    What’s new:

    • Custom lists matching – Snippets and Cloud Connector now support user-created IP, AS, and Hostname lists via dashboard or Lists API. Great for shared logic across zones.
    • Bot Score and WAF Attack Score – Use Cloudflare’s intelligent traffic signals to detect bots or attacks and take advanced, tailored actions with just a few lines of code.
    New fields in Snippets

    These enhancements unlock new possibilities for building smarter traffic workflows with minimal code and maximum efficiency.

    Learn more in the Snippets and Cloud Connector documentation.

  1. Open email links with Browser Isolation

    Email security

    You can now safely open links in emails to view and investigate them.

    Open links with Browser Isolation

    From Investigation, go to View details, and look for the Links identified section. Next to each link, the Cloudflare dashboard will display an Open in Browser Isolation icon which allows your team to safely open the link in a clientless, isolated browser with no risk to the analyst or your environment. Refer to Open links to learn more about this feature.

    To use this feature, you must:

    • Enable Clientless Web Isolation in your Zero Trust settings.
    • Have Browser Isolation (RBI) seats assigned.

    For more details, refer to our setup guide.

    This feature is available across these Email security packages:

    • Advantage
    • Enterprise
    • Enterprise + PhishGuard

  1. URL Scanner now supports geo-specific scanning

    Security Center

    Enterprise customers can now choose the geographic location from which a URL scan is performed — either via Security Center in the Cloudflare dashboard or via the URL Scanner API.

    This feature gives security teams greater insight into how a website behaves across different regions, helping uncover targeted, location-specific threats.

    What’s new:

    • Location Picker: Select a location for the scan via Security Center → Investigate in the dashboard or through the API.
    • Region-aware scanning: Understand how content changes by location — useful for detecting regionally tailored attacks.
    • Default behavior: If no location is set, scans default to the user’s current geographic region.

    Learn more in the Security Center documentation.

  1. Improved Payload Logging for WAF Managed Rules

    WAF

    We have upgraded WAF Payload Logging to enhance rule diagnostics and usability:

    • Targeted logging: Logs now capture only the specific portions of requests that triggered WAF rules, rather than entire request segments.
    • Visual highlighting: Matched content is visually highlighted in the UI for faster identification.
    • Enhanced context: Logs now include surrounding context to make diagnostics more effective.
    Log entry showing payload logging details

    Payload Logging is available to all Enterprise customers. If you have not used Payload Logging before, check how you can get started.

    Note: The structure of the encrypted_matched_data field in Logpush has changed from Map<Field, Value> to Map<Field, {Before: bytes, Content: Value, After: bytes}>. If you rely on this field in your Logpush jobs, you should review and update your processing logic accordingly.

  1. Improved memory efficiency for WebAssembly Workers

    Workers

    FinalizationRegistry is now available in Workers. You can opt-in using the enable_weak_ref compatibility flag.

    This can reduce memory leaks when using WebAssembly-based Workers, which includes Python Workers and Rust Workers. The FinalizationRegistry works by enabling toolchains such as Emscripten and wasm-bindgen to automatically free WebAssembly heap allocations. If you are using WASM and seeing Exceeded Memory errors and cannot determine a cause using memory profiling, you may want to enable the FinalizationRegistry.

    For more information refer to the enable_weak_ref compatibility flag documentation.

  1. Send forensic copies to storage without DLP profiles

    Data Loss Prevention

    You can now send DLP forensic copies to third-party storage for any HTTP policy with an Allow or Block action, without needing to include a DLP profile. This change increases flexibility for data handling and forensic investigation use cases.

    By default, Gateway will send all matched HTTP requests to your configured DLP Forensic Copy jobs.

    DLP

  1. UDP and ICMP Monitor Support for Private Load Balancing Endpoints

    Load Balancing

    Cloudflare Load Balancing now supports UDP (Layer 4) and ICMP (Layer 3) health monitors for private endpoints. This makes it simple to track the health and availability of internal services that don’t respond to HTTP, TCP, or other protocol probes.

    What you can do:

    • Set up ICMP ping monitors to check if your private endpoints are reachable.
    • Use UDP monitors for lightweight health checks on non-TCP workloads, such as DNS, VoIP, or custom UDP-based services.
    • Gain better visibility and uptime guarantees for services running behind Private Network Load Balancing, without requiring public IP addresses.

    This enhancement is ideal for internal applications that rely on low-level protocols, especially when used in conjunction with Cloudflare Tunnel, WARP, and Magic WAN to create a secure and observable private network.

    Learn more about Private Network Load Balancing or view the full list of supported health monitor protocols.

  1. Terraform v5.4.0 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.4.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.

    Changes

    • Removes the worker_platforms_script_secret resource from the provider (see migration guide for alternatives—applicable to both Workers and Workers for Platforms)
    • Removes duplicated fields in cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules resource
    • Fixes cloudflare_workers_route id issues #5134 #5501
    • Fixes issue around refreshing resources that have unsupported response types
      Affected resources
      • cloudflare_certificate_pack
      • cloudflare_registrar_domain
      • cloudflare_stream_download
      • cloudflare_stream_webhook
      • cloudflare_user
      • cloudflare_workers_kv
      • cloudflare_workers_script
    • Fixes cloudflare_workers_kv state refresh issues
    • Fixes issues around configurability of nested properties without computed values for the following resources
      Affected resources
      • cloudflare_account
      • cloudflare_account_dns_settings
      • cloudflare_account_token
      • cloudflare_api_token
      • cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules
      • cloudflare_custom_ssl
      • cloudflare_d1_database
      • cloudflare_dns_record
      • email_security_trusted_domains
      • cloudflare_hyperdrive_config
      • cloudflare_keyless_certificate
      • cloudflare_list_item
      • cloudflare_load_balancer
      • cloudflare_logpush_dataset_job
      • cloudflare_magic_network_monitoring_configuration
      • cloudflare_magic_transit_site
      • cloudflare_magic_transit_site_lan
      • cloudflare_magic_transit_site_wan
      • cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route
      • cloudflare_notification_policy
      • cloudflare_pages_project
      • cloudflare_queue
      • cloudflare_queue_consumer
      • cloudflare_r2_bucket_cors
      • cloudflare_r2_bucket_event_notification
      • cloudflare_r2_bucket_lifecycle
      • cloudflare_r2_bucket_lock
      • cloudflare_r2_bucket_sippy
      • cloudflare_ruleset
      • cloudflare_snippet_rules
      • cloudflare_snippets
      • cloudflare_spectrum_application
      • cloudflare_workers_deployment
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
      • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
    • Fixed defaults that made cloudflare_workers_script fail when using Assets
    • Fixed Workers Logpush setting in cloudflare_workers_script mistakenly being readonly
    • Fixed cloudflare_pages_project broken when using "source"

    The detailed changelog is available on GitHub.

    Upgrading

    If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues either by reporting to our GitHub repository, or by opening a support ticket.

    For more info

  1. WAF Release - 2025-05-05

    WAF

    This week's analysis covers five CVEs with varying impact levels. Four are rated critical, while one is rated high severity. Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities dominate this set.

    Key Findings

    GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) contains an unauthenticated Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability that targets firewall appliances. This vulnerability can let attackers gain root level system access, making this CVE particularly attractive for threat actors.

    The SonicWall SMA vulnerabilities remain concerning due to their continued exploitation since 2021. These critical vulnerabilities in remote access solutions create dangerous entry points to networks.

    Impact

    Customers using the Managed Ruleset will receive rule coverage following this week's release. Below is a breakdown of the recommended prioritization based on current exploitation trends:

    • GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) - Highest priority; unauthenticated RCE
    • SonicWall SMA (Multiple vulnerabilities) - Critical for network appliances
    • XWiki (CVE-2025-24893) - High priority for development environments
    • Langflow (CVE-2025-3248) - Important for AI workflow platforms
    • MinIO (CVE-2025-31489) - Important for object storage implementations
    RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100724GFI KerioControl - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-52875LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100748XWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100750

    SonicWall SMA - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2021-20040, CVE:CVE-2021-20041, CVE:CVE-2021-20042

    		LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100751Langflow - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-3248LogBlockThis is a New Detection
    Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100752MinIO - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31489LogBlockThis is a New Detection

  1. Browser Isolation Overview page for Zero Trust

    Browser Isolation

    A new Browser Isolation Overview page is now available in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard. This centralized view simplifies the management of Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) deployments, providing:

    This update consolidates previously disparate settings, accelerating deployment, improving visibility into isolation activity, and making it easier to ensure your protections are working effectively.

    Browser Isolation Overview

    To access the new overview, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard and find Browser Isolation in the side navigation bar.

  1. R2 Dashboard experience gets new updates

    R2

    We're excited to announce several improvements to the Cloudflare R2 dashboard experience that make managing your object storage easier and more intuitive:

    Cloudflare R2 Dashboard

    All-new settings page

    We've redesigned the bucket settings page, giving you a centralized location to manage all your bucket configurations in one place.

    Improved navigation and sharing

    • Deeplink support for prefix directories: Navigate through your bucket hierarchy without losing your state. Your browser's back button now works as expected, and you can share direct links to specific prefix directories with teammates.
    • Objects as clickable links: Objects are now proper links that you can copy or CMD + Click to open in a new tab.

    Clearer public access controls

    • Renamed "r2.dev domain" to "Public Development URL" for better clarity when exposing bucket contents for non-production workloads.
    • Public Access status now clearly displays "Enabled" when your bucket is exposed to the internet (via Public Development URL or Custom Domains).

    We've also made numerous other usability improvements across the board to make your R2 experience smoother and more productive.

  1. Dark Mode for Zero Trust Dashboard

    Cloudflare One

    The Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard now supports Cloudflare's native dark mode for all accounts and plan types.

    Zero Trust Dashboard will automatically accept your user-level preferences for system settings, so if your Dashboard appearance is set to 'system' or 'dark', the Zero Trust dashboard will enter dark mode whenever the rest of your Cloudflare account does.

    Zero Trust dashboard supports dark mode

    To update your view preference in the Zero Trust dashboard:

    1. Log into the Zero Trust dashboard.
    2. Select your user icon.
    3. Select Dark Mode.
