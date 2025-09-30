Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for macOS (version 2025.7.176.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a bug preventing the
warp-diag captive-portalcommand from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.
- MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
- Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.
- The WARP client now supports macOS Tahoe (version 26.0).
Known issues
macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.