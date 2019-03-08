Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Nested Structures

Two kinds of nested structures that behave in special ways are supported: arrays and maps. Fields of either of these types are arrays; when they're part part of query result, which is already an array of objects, they become nested arrays.

Arrays

Arrays behave as a special kind of single value. There is no way to paginate through, filter, filter by, group, or group by the array.

On the other hand, you can choose which fields of the underlying type you want fetched.

For example, given arrays like this:

type SubRequest {    url: String!    status: Int}
type Request {    date: Date!    datetime: DateTime!    subRequests: [SubRequest!]!}

You can run a query to get the status by subrequest:

{    requests {        date        subRequests {            # discard the url, only need the status            status        }    }}

The results would be:

{    "requests": [        {            "date": "2018-01-01",            "subRequests": [{"status": 404}, {"status": 200}, {"status": 404}]        },        {            "date": "2018-01-01",            "subRequests": [{"status": 200}]        }    ]}

Maps

Maps behave like arrays, but can be grouped using the sum function. They are used in aggregated data sets, such as httpRequest1dGroups.

Example maps:

type URLStatsMapElem {    url: String!    requests: Int    bytes: Int}
type Request {    date: Date!    datetime: DateTime!    urlStatsMap: [URLStatsMapElem!]!}

Query:

{    requests {        sum {            urlStatsMap {                url                requests                bytes            }        }        dimensions {            date        }    }}

Response:

{    "requests": [        {            "sum": {                "urlStatsMap": [                    {                        "url": "hello-world.org/1",                        "requests": 123,                        "bytes": 1024                    },                    {                        "url": "hello-world.org/10",                        "requests": 1230,                        "bytes": 10240                    }                ]            }            "dimensions" {                "date": "2018-10-19"            }        },        ...    ]}

Examples

Query array fields in raw data sets:

query NestedFields($zoneTag: string, $dateStart: string, $dateEnd: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string) {      viewer {        zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) {          events(limit: 2, filter: {datetime_geq: $datetimeStart,datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd}){            matches {              ruleId              action              source            }          }        }      }}

Example response:

{  "data": {    "viewer": {      "zones": [        {          "events": [            {              "matches": [                {                  "action": "allow",                  "ruleId": "rule-id-one",                  "source": "asn"                },                {                  "action": "block",                  "ruleId": "rule-id-two",                  "source": "asn"                }              ]            }          ]        }      ]    }  },  "errors": null}

Query maps fields in aggregated data sets:

query MapCapacity($zoneTag: string, $dateStart: string, $dateEnd: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string) {    viewer {        zones(filter: {zoneTag: $zoneTag}) {            httpRequests1mGroups(                limit: 10,                filter: {date_geq: $dateStart, date_leq: $dateEnd, datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_lt: $datetimeEnd}) {                sum {                    countryMap {                        clientCountryName                        requests                        bytes                        threats                    }                }                dimensions {                    datetimeHour                }            }        }    }}

Example response:

{  "data": {    "viewer": {      "zones": [        {          "httpRequests1mGroups": [            {              "dimensions": {                "datetime": "2019-03-08T17:00:00Z"              },              "sum": {                "countryMap": [                  {                    "bytes": 51911317,                    "clientCountryName": "XK",                    "requests": 4492,                    "threats": 0                  },                  {                    "bytes": 1816103586,                    "clientCountryName": "T1",                    "requests": 132423,                    "threats": 0                  },                  ...                ]              }            }          ]        }      ]    }  },  "errors": null}