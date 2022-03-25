Cloudflare Docs
Querying Magic Firewall Samples with GraphQL

In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Magic Firewall Samples over a specified time period.

The following API call will request Magic Firewall Samples over a one hour period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID, CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL, and CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geg and datetime_leq values to your liking.

API Call

PAYLOAD='{ "query":
  "query MFWActivity {
      viewer {
        accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
          magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups(
            filter: $filter
            limit: 10
            orderBy: [datetimeFiveMinute_DESC]
          ) {
            sum {
              bits
              packets
            }
            dimensions {
              datetimeFiveMinute
              ruleId
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }",
    "variables": {
      "accountTag": "$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID",
      "filter": {
        "datetime_geq": "2021-04-24T11:00:00Z",
        "datetime_leq": "2021-04-24T12:00:00Z"
      }
    }
  }'



curl \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \
  -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \
  --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \
  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/

The returned values represent the total number of packets and bits received during the five minute interval for a particular rule. The result will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make it easier to read, like in the following example:

curl \
  -X POST \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \
  -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \
  --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \
  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/ | jq .

#=> {

#=>   "data": {

#=>     "viewer": {

#=>       "accounts": [

#=>         {

#=>           "magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups": [

#=>             {

#=>               sum: { bits:  327680, packets: 16384 },

#=>               dimensions: {

#=>                 datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:00-00:00',

#=>                 ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'

#=>               }

#=>             },

#=>             {

#=>               sum: { bits:  360448, packets: 8192 },

#=>               dimensions: {

#=>                 datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:05-00:00',

#=>                 ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'

#=>               }

#=>             },

#=>             {

#=>               sum: { bits:  327680, packets: 8192 },

#=>               dimensions: {

#=>                 datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:05-00:00',

#=>                 ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'

#=>               }

#=>             },

#=>             {

#=>               sum: { bits:  360448, packets: 8192 },

#=>               dimensions: {

#=>                 datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:20-00:00',

#=>                 ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'

#=>               }

#=>             },

#=>             {

#=>               sum: { bits:  327680, packets: 8192 },

#=>               dimensions: {

#=>                 datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:20-00:00',

#=>                 ruleId: 'bdfa8f8f0ae142b4a70ef15f6160e532'

#=>               }

#=>             }

#=>           ]

#=>         }

#=>       ]

#=>     }

#=>   },

#=>   "errors": null

#=> }