Querying Magic Firewall Samples with GraphQL

In this example, we are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query for Magic Firewall Samples over a specified time period.

The following API call will request Magic Firewall Samples over a one hour period, and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID , CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL , and CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your zone tag and API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geg and datetime_leq values to your liking.

​​ API Call

PAYLOAD = '{ "query": "query MFWActivity { viewer { accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) { magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups( filter: $filter limit: 10 orderBy: [datetimeFiveMinute_DESC] ) { sum { bits packets } dimensions { datetimeFiveMinute ruleId } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID", "filter": { "datetime_geq": "2021-04-24T11:00:00Z", "datetime_leq": "2021-04-24T12:00:00Z" } } }' curl \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \ -H "X-Auth-key: CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \ --data " $( echo $PAYLOAD ) " \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/

The returned values represent the total number of packets and bits received during the five minute interval for a particular rule. The result will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq will make it easier to read, like in the following example: