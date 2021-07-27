Data Sets (tables)

Cloudflare Analytics offers a range of data sets, including both general and product-specific data sets. Data sets use a consistent naming scheme that explicitly identifies the type of data they return:

Domain. Each data set is named after the domain it describes and is associated with a set of nodes. Data nodes are typically named after the domain they represent. Product-specific data nodes incorporate the name of the relevant product, as in loadBalancingRequests . Network Analytics data nodes incorporate the ipFlows label.

Aggregated data. Nodes that represent aggregated data include the Groups suffix. For example, the loadBalancingRequestsGroups node represents aggregated data for Load Balancing requests. Aggregated data returns in an array of ...Group objects. If the data represented by a node is aggregated prior to query time, the aggregation period is also specified. For example, requests1mGroups represents data aggregated into a collection of minute-wise roll-up reports.

Raw data. Raw data nodes, such as loadBalancingRequests , are not aggregated and so do not incorporate the Groups suffix. Raw data returns in arrays containing objects of the relevant data type. For example, a query to loadBalancingRequests returns an array of LoadBalancingRequest objects.

Adaptive Sampling. Nodes that represent data acquired using adaptive sampling incorporate the Adaptive suffix. (For details, see Sampling).

Detailed descriptions of nodes, their structure, and supported queries are available directly from the GraphQL Analytics API via introspection (see Getting started: Querying basics External link icon Open external link). For more on using introspection to ask a GraphQL schema for information about the queries it supports, see the GraphQL documentation External link icon Open external link.

​ Available data sets

The following data sets (and associated nodes) are available in Cloudflare Analytics:

Data set (product) Node Firewall Activity Log firewallEventsAdaptive firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups Firewall Analytics firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups Health Check Analytics healthCheckEventsAdaptive healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups HTTP Requests httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups httpRequests1mGroups httpRequests1hGroups httpRequests1dGroups Image Resizing Analytics imageResizingRequests1mGroups Load Balancing Analytics loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups Network Analytics ipFlows1mGroups ipFlows1hGroups ipFlows1dGroups ipFlows1mAttacksGroups SYN Attacks (DoS Analytics) synAvgPps1mGroups Workers Metrics workersInvocationsAdaptive Magic Firewall Analytics magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups

​ Beta data sets

Beta data sets are available to Enterprise customers for testing and exploration. Do not rely on beta data nodes, since they are subject to change or removal without notice.

Data set (product) Node Browser Insights browserInsightsAdaptiveGroups webVitalsAdaptiveGroups Web Analytics rumPageloadEventsAdaptiveGroups rumPerformanceEventsAdaptiveGroups rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptiveGroups

​ Deprecated data nodes

The following data nodes are deprecated. To avoid disruption, migrate to replacement nodes before the sunset date.

Node Replacement node Sunset date httpRequestsCacheGroups httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups March 1, 2021 httpRequests1mByColoGroups httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups September 1, 2021 httpRequests1dByColoGroups httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups September 1, 2021 firewallRulePreviewGroups httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups March 1, 2021 healthCheckEvents healthCheckEventsAdaptive March 1, 2021 healthCheckEventsGroups healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups March 1, 2021 loadBalancingRequests loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive September 30, 2021 loadBalancingRequestsGroups loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups September 30, 2021

​ Working with data sets

​ Aggregated fields

This example illustrates the structure for Groups:

type WhateverGroup { count sum { } avg { } uniq { } }

Unique values are not available as a dimension but can be queried as demonstrated in this example:

{ httpRequests1mGroups { sum { bytes } uniq { uniques } dimensions { datetimeMinute } } firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups { count dimensions { datetimeHour } } }

​ Schema type definitions

Every exposed table has a GraphQL type definition. Type definitions observe the following rules:

Regular fields represent themselves.

Every field, including nested fields, has a type and represents a list of that type.

The enum type represents an enumerated field.

Here is an example type definition for ContentTypeMapElem :