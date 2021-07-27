Data Sets (tables)
Cloudflare Analytics offers a range of data sets, including both general and product-specific data sets. Data sets use a consistent naming scheme that explicitly identifies the type of data they return:
Domain. Each data set is named after the domain it describes and is associated with a set of nodes. Data nodes are typically named after the domain they represent. Product-specific data nodes incorporate the name of the relevant product, as in
loadBalancingRequests. Network Analytics data nodes incorporate the
ipFlowslabel.
Aggregated data. Nodes that represent aggregated data include the
Groupssuffix. For example, the
loadBalancingRequestsGroupsnode represents aggregated data for Load Balancing requests. Aggregated data returns in an array of
...Groupobjects. If the data represented by a node is aggregated prior to query time, the aggregation period is also specified. For example,
requests1mGroupsrepresents data aggregated into a collection of minute-wise roll-up reports.
Raw data. Raw data nodes, such as
loadBalancingRequests, are not aggregated and so do not incorporate the
Groupssuffix. Raw data returns in arrays containing objects of the relevant data type. For example, a query to
loadBalancingRequestsreturns an array of LoadBalancingRequest objects.
Adaptive Sampling. Nodes that represent data acquired using adaptive sampling incorporate the
Adaptivesuffix. (For details, see Sampling).
Detailed descriptions of nodes, their structure, and supported queries are available directly from the GraphQL Analytics API via introspection (see Getting started: Querying basics). For more on using introspection to ask a GraphQL schema for information about the queries it supports, see the GraphQL documentation.
Available data sets
The following data sets (and associated nodes) are available in Cloudflare Analytics:
|Data set (product)
|Node
|Firewall Activity Log
firewallEventsAdaptive
firewallEventsAdaptiveByTimeGroups
|Firewall Analytics
firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups
|Health Check Analytics
healthCheckEventsAdaptive
healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups
|HTTP Requests
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
httpRequests1mGroups
httpRequests1hGroups
httpRequests1dGroups
|Image Resizing Analytics
imageResizingRequests1mGroups
|Load Balancing Analytics
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|Network Analytics
ipFlows1mGroups
ipFlows1hGroups
ipFlows1dGroups
ipFlows1mAttacksGroups
|SYN Attacks (DoS Analytics)
synAvgPps1mGroups
|Workers Metrics
workersInvocationsAdaptive
|Magic Firewall Analytics
magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups
Beta data sets
Beta data sets are available to Enterprise customers for testing and exploration. Do not rely on beta data nodes, since they are subject to change or removal without notice.
|Data set (product)
|Node
|Browser Insights
browserInsightsAdaptiveGroups
webVitalsAdaptiveGroups
|Web Analytics
rumPageloadEventsAdaptiveGroups
rumPerformanceEventsAdaptiveGroups
rumWebVitalsEventsAdaptiveGroups
Deprecated data nodes
The following data nodes are deprecated. To avoid disruption, migrate to replacement nodes before the sunset date.
|Node
|Replacement node
|Sunset date
httpRequestsCacheGroups
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|March 1, 2021
httpRequests1mByColoGroups
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|September 1, 2021
httpRequests1dByColoGroups
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|September 1, 2021
firewallRulePreviewGroups
httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|March 1, 2021
healthCheckEvents
healthCheckEventsAdaptive
|March 1, 2021
healthCheckEventsGroups
healthCheckEventsAdaptiveGroups
|March 1, 2021
loadBalancingRequests
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive
|September 30, 2021
loadBalancingRequestsGroups
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
|September 30, 2021
Working with data sets
Aggregated fields
This example illustrates the structure for Groups:
type WhateverGroup { count # No subfields, it is just the group size. Not available for roll-up tables. sum { # fields that support summing (numbers, maps of numbers) } avg { # fields that support averaging (numbers) } uniq { # fields that support uniqueing (numbers, strings, enums, IPs, dates, etc.) }}
Unique values are not available as a dimension but can be queried as demonstrated in this example:
{ # Get number of bytes and unique IPs in each minute. httpRequests1mGroups { sum { bytes } uniq { uniques # unique IPs } dimensions { datetimeMinute } }
# Count the number of events in each hour. firewallEventsAdaptiveGroups { count dimensions { datetimeHour } }}
Schema type definitions
Every exposed table has a GraphQL type definition. Type definitions observe the following rules:
- Regular fields represent themselves.
- Every field, including nested fields, has a type and represents a list of that type.
- The
enumtype represents an enumerated field.
Here is an example type definition for
ContentTypeMapElem:
type ContentTypeMapElem { edgeResponseContentType: UInt32! requests: UInt64! bytes: UInt64!}
# An array of httpRequestsGroup is the result of httpRequests1hGroups or# httpRequests1mGroups query.type httpRequestsGroup { date: Date! timeslot: DateTime! requests: UInt64! contentTypeMap: [ContentTypeMapElem!]! # ... other fields}
enum TrustedClientCategory { UNKNOWN REAL_BROWSER HONEST_BOT}
# An array of Request is the result of httpRequests query.type Request { trustedClientCategory: TrustedClientCategory! # ... other fields}///