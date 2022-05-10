R2

The in-Worker R2 API is accessed by binding an R2 bucket to a Worker . The Worker you write can expose external access to buckets via a route, or manipulate R2 objects internally.

The R2 API includes some extensions and semantic differences from the S3 API. If you need S3 compatibility, consider using the S3 compatible API .

R2 organizes the data you store, called objects, into containers, called buckets. Buckets are the fundamental unit of performance scaling and access within R2.

​​ Creating a binding

Bindings A binding is a how your Worker interacts with external resources such as KV Namespaces , Durable Objects , or R2 Buckets . A binding is a runtime variable that the Workers runtime provides to your code. You can declare a variable name in your wrangler.toml file that will be bound to these resources at runtime, and interact with them through this variable. Every binding’s variable name and behavior is determined by you when deploying the Worker. Refer to the Environment Variables External link icon Open external link documentation for more information. A binding is defined in the wrangler.toml file of your Worker project’s directory.

To bind your R2 bucket to your Worker, add the following to your wrangler.toml file. Update the binding property to a valid JavaScript variable identifier and bucket_name to the name of your R2 bucket:

[ [ r2_buckets ] ] binding = 'MY_BUCKET' bucket_name = '<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>'

Within your Worker, your bucket binding is now available under the MY_BUCKET variable and you can begin interacting with it using the bucket methods described below.

​​ Bucket method definitions

The following methods are available on the bucket binding Object injected into your code.

For example, to issue a PUT object request using the binding above:

addEventListener ( "fetch" , ( event ) => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const key = url . pathname . slice ( 1 ) ; switch ( request . method ) { case "PUT" : await MY_BUCKET . put ( key , request . body ) ; return new Response ( ` Put ${ key } successfully! ` ) ; }

head(keystring, optionsR2HeadOptions ) Promise<R2Object|null> Retrieves the R2Object for the given key containing only object metadata, if the key exists, and null if the key does not exist.

get(keystring, optionsR2GetOptions ) Promise<R2Object|null> Retrieves the R2Object for the given key containing object metadata and the object body as a ReadableStream , if the key exists, and null if the key does not exist. In the event that a precondition specified in options fails, get() returns an R2Object with body undefined.

put(keystring, valueReadableStream|ArrayBuffer|ArrayBufferView|string|null|Blob, optionsR2PutOptions ) Promise<R2Object> Stores the given value and metadata under the associated key . Once the write succeeds, returns an R2Object containing metadata about the stored Object. R2 writes are strongly consistent. Once the Promise resolves, all subsequent read operations will see this key value pair globally.

delete(keystring) Promise<void> Deletes the given value and metadata under the associated key . Once the delete succeeds, returns void . R2 deletes are strongly consistent. Once the Promise resolves, all subsequent read operations will no longer see this key value pair globally.

list(optionsR2ListOptions ) Promise<R2Objects|null> Returns an R2Objects containing a list of R2Object contained within the bucket. By default, returns the first 1000 entries.



​​ R2Object definition

keystring The object’s key.

bodyReadableStream The object’s value.

bodyUsedboolean Whether the object’s value has been consumed or not.

arrayBuffer() Promise<ArrayBuffer Returns a Promise that resolves to an ArrayBuffer containing the object’s value.

text() Promise<string Returns a Promise that resolves to an string containing the object’s value.

json () Promise<T Returns a Promise that resolves to the given object containing the object’s value.

blob() Promise<Blob Returns a Promise that resolves to a binary Blob containing the object’s value.

versionstring Random unique string associated with a specific upload of a key.

sizenumber Size of the object in bytes.

etagstring The etag associated with the object upload.

httpEtagstring The object’s etag, in quotes so as to be returned as a header.

uploadedDate A Date object representing the time the object was uploaded.

httpMetadataR2HTTPMetadata Various HTTP headers associated with the object. See HTTP Metadata .

customMetadataRecord<string, string> A map of custom, user-defined metadata associated with the object.



onlyIfR2Conditional Specifies that the Object should only be returned given satisfaction of certain conditions in the R2Conditional. See Conditional Operations .



​​ Ranged reads

R2GetOptions accepts a range parameter, which restricts data returned in body to be range bytes, starting from offset , inclusive.

offsetnumber The byte to begin returning data from, inclusive.

rangenumber The number of bytes to return. If more bytes are requested than exist in the object, fewer bytes than this number may be returned.



httpMetadataR2HTTPMetadata|Headers Various HTTP headers associated with the object. See HTTP Metadata .

customMetadataRecord<string, string> A map of custom, user-defined metadata that will be stored with the object.

md5ArrayBufferstring A md5 hash to use to check the recieved object’s integrity.

sha1ArrayBufferstring A sha1 hash to use to check the recieved object’s integrity.



limitnumber The number of results to return. Defaults to 1000, with a maximum of 1000.

prefixstring The prefix to match keys against. Keys will only be returned if they start with given prefix.

cursorstring An opaque token that indicates where to continue listing objects from. A cursor can be retrieved from a previous list operation.

delimiterstring The character to use when grouping keys.

includeArray<string> Can include httpMetadata and/or customMetadata . If included, items returned by the list will include the specified metadata. Note that there is a limit on the total amount of data that a single list operation can return. If you request data, you may recieve fewer than limit results in your response to accomodate metadata. This means applications must be careful to avoid code like the following:

while ( listed . length < limit ) { listed = myBucket . list ( { limit , include : [ 'customMetadata' ] } ) } Instead, use the truncated property to determine if the list request has more data to be returned.

An object containing an R2Object array, returned by BUCKET_BINDING.list().

objectsArray< R2Object > An array of objects matching the list request.

truncatedboolean If true, indicates there are more results to be retrieved for the current list request.

cursorstring A token that can be passed to future list calls to resume listing from that point. Only present if truncated is true.

cursordelimitedPrefixes If a delimiter has been specified, contains all prefixes between the specified prefix and the next occurence of the delimiter. For example, if no prefix is provided and the delimiter is ‘/’, foo/bar/baz would return foo as a delimited prefix. If foo/ was passed as a prefix with the same structure and delimiter, foo/bar would be returned as a delimited prefix.



​​ Conditional operations

You can pass an R2Conditional object to R2GetOptions. If the condition check fails, the body will not be returned. This will make get() have lower latency.

etagMatchesstring Performs the operation if the object’s etag matches the given string.

etagDoesNotMatchstring Performs the operation if the object’s etag does not match the given string.

uploadedBeforeDate Performs the operation if the object was uploaded before the given date.

uploadedAfterDate Performs the operation if the object was uploaded after the given date.



For more information about conditional requests, see RFC 7232.

​​ HTTP Metadata

Generally, these fields match the HTTP metadata passed when the object was created. They can be overriden when issuing get requests, in which case the given values will be echoed back in the response.