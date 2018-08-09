Manage Logpush with cURL

You can manage your Cloudflare Logpush service from the command line using cURL.

Before getting started, review:

​ Step 1 - Get ownership challenge

$ curl -s -XPOST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/ownership \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: api_key" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

--data '{"destination_conf":"s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2"}' | jq .



destination_conf - see Destination for details

A challenge file will be written to the destination, and the filename will be in the response (the filename may be expressed as a path if appropriate for your destination). For example:

{

"success" : true,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : {

"filename" : "burritobot/logs/ownership-challenge.txt" ,

"valid" : true,

"message" : ""

}

}



You will need to provide the token contained in this file when creating a job in the next step.

Note When using Sumo Logic, you may find it helpful to have Live Tail External link icon Open external link open to see the challenge file as soon as it's uploaded.

​ Step 2 - Create a job

curl -s -X POST \

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs \

-d '{"name":"<DOMAIN_NAME>", "destination_conf":"s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2", "dataset": "http_requests", "logpull_options":"fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339", "ownership_challenge":"00000000000000000000"}' | jq .



name (optional) - we suggest using your domain name as the job name; cannot be changed after the job is created

destination_conf - see Destination for details

for details dataset - the category of logs you want to receive; either http_requests (default), spectrum_events , or firewall_events ; cannot be changed after the job is created

(default), , or ; cannot be changed after the job is created logpull_options (optional) - see Options Typically includes the desired fields and timestamp format Set the timestamp format to RFC 3339 ( ×tamps=rfc3339 ) for: Google BigQuery usage Automated timestamp parsing within Sumo Logic; see timestamps from Sumo Logic External link icon Open external link for details

ownership_challenge - challenge token required to prove destination ownership

In the response, you get a newly-created job ID. For example:

{

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : {

"id" : 146 ,

"dataset" : "http_requests" ,

"enabled" : false ,

"name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" ,

"logpull_options" : "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339" ,

"destination_conf" : "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2" ,

"last_complete" : null ,

"last_error" : null ,

"error_message" : null

} ,

"success" : true

}



Note that you can validate the logpull_options parameter before including it in your job configuration:

curl -s -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/validate/origin -d '{"logpull_options": "fields=EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID,CacheCacheStatus×tamps=rfc3339", "dataset": "http_requests"}' | jq .



{

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : {

"message" : "" ,

"valid" : true

} ,

"success" : true

}



Start by retrieving information about a specific job, using a job ID:

curl -s -X GET \

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs/146 | jq .



{

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : {

"id" : 146 ,

"dataset" : "http_requests" ,

"enabled" : false ,

"name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" ,

"logpull_options" : "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339" ,

"destination_conf" : "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2" ,

"last_complete" : null ,

"last_error" : null ,

"error_message" : null

} ,

"success" : true

}



Note that by default a job is not enabled ( "enabled": false ).

If you don't remember your job ID, you can retrieve it using your zone ID:

curl -s -X GET \

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs | jq .



Next, to enable the job, send an update request:

curl -s -X PUT \

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs/146 -d '{"enabled":true}' | jq .



{

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : {

"id" : 146 ,

"dataset" : "http_requests" ,

"enabled" : true ,

"name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" ,

"logpull_options" : "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339" ,

"destination_conf" : "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2" ,

"last_complete" : null ,

"last_error" : null ,

"error_message" : null

} ,

"success" : true

}



Once the job is enabled, you will start receiving logs within a few minutes and then in batches as soon as possible until you disable the job. For zones with very high request volume, it may take several hours before you start receiving logs for the first time.

In addition to modifying enabled, you can also update the value for logpull_options. To modify destination_conf, you will need to request an ownership challenge and provide the associated token with your update request. You can also delete your current job and create a new one.

Once a job has been enabled and has started executing, the last_complete field will show the time when the last batch of logs was successfully sent to the destination:

​ Request to get job by ID and see last_complete info

curl -s -X GET \

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > logpush/jobs/146 | jq .



{ "errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : {

"id" : 146 ,

"dataset" : "http_requests" ,

"enabled" : true ,

"name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" ,

"logpull_options" : "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339" ,

"destination_conf" : "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2" ,

"last_complete" : "2018-08-09T21:26:00Z" ,

"last_error" : null ,

"error_message" : null

} ,

"success" : true

}



​ Step 4 - Delete a job

curl -s -X DELETE \

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs/146 | jq .



Be careful when deleting a job because this action cannot be reversed.

{

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : { } ,

"success" : true

}



​ Step 5 - Retrieve your job

Retrieve a specific job, using the job ID:

curl -s -X GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs/146 | jq .



{

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ] ,

"result" : [

{

"id" : 146 ,

"dataset" : "http_requests" ,

"enabled" : true ,

"name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" ,

"logpull_options" : "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp×tamps=rfc3339" ,

"destination_conf" : "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2" ,

"last_complete" : null ,

"last_error" : null ,

"error_message" : null

}

] ,

"success" : true

}



Retrieve all jobs for all data sets:

curl -s -X GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ < ZONE_ID > /logpush/jobs | jq .

