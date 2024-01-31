Add multiple sites via automation

To add multiple sites to Cloudflare at once and more efficiently, you can do so via the Cloudflare API.

Adding multiple sites can be useful when you:

Have multiple domains mapping back to a single, canonical domain (common for domains in different countries - such as .com.au , .co.uk - that you want protected by Cloudflare).

Are a partner External link icon Open external link , agency, or IT consultancy, and manage multiple domains on behalf of your customers.

Are moving an existing set of sites over to Cloudflare.

Using the API will allow you to add multiple sites quickly and efficiently, especially if you are already familiar with how to change your name-servers or add a DNS record.

This tutorial assumes domains will be added using full mode.

To add multiple sites to Cloudflare via automation, you need:

An existing Cloudflare account .

. Command line with curl

A Cloudflare API token with one of the following permissions: Zone-level Administrator Zone-level Zone: Edit and DNS: Edit Account-level Domain Administrator

with one of the following permissions: To have disabled DNSSEC for each domain at your registrar (where you bought your domain name). Follow this tuorial to migrate an existing DNS zone without having to disable DNSSEC

for each domain at your registrar (where you bought your domain name).

If your previous provider allows you to add DNSKEY records on the zone apex and use these records in responses to DNS queries, refer to this migration tutorial to learn how to migrate a zone with DNSSEC enabled.

​​ Add domains

Create a list of domains you want to add, each on a separate line (newline separated), stored in a file such as domains.txt . Create a bash script add-multiple-zones.sh and add the following. Add domains.txt to the same directory or update its path accordingly.

for domain in $ ( cat domains . txt ) ; do printf "Adding ${domain}:

" curl https : / / api . cloudflare . com / client / v4 / zones \ - H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ - H 'X-Auth-Email: <CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>' \ - H 'X-Auth-Key: <CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>' \ -- data ' { "account" : { "id" : "<ACCOUNT_ID" } , "name" : "'" $domain "'" , "type" : "full" } ' printf "



" done

Add executable commands to the script:

chmod + x add - multiple - zones . sh

Open the command line and run:

bash add - multiple - zones . sh

There are limitations on the number of domains you can add at a time. If you attempt to add more than 50 domains at a time, any additional domains will be blocked until your current domains are active.

After adding a domain, it will be in a Pending Nameserver Update state.

​​ Additional options

jq External link icon Open external link is a command-line tool that parses and beautifies JSON outputs.

This tool is a requirement to complete any Additional options steps in this tutorial.

echo '{"foo":{"bar":"foo","testing":"hello"}}' | jq .

Refer to jq documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Quick scan

Cloudflare offers a quick scan that helps populate a zone’s DNS records. This scan is a best effort attempt based on a predefined list of commonly used record names and types.

This API call requires the domain ID . This can be found in the following locations:

Using jq with the first option above, modify your script add-multiple-zones.sh to extract the domain ID and run a subsequent API call to quick scan DNS records.

for domain in $ ( cat domains . txt ) ; do printf "Adding ${domain}:

" add_output = ` curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'X-Auth-Email: <CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>' \ -H 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \ --data '{ "account": { "id":"<ACCOUNT_ID>" }, "name": "'"$domain"'", "type": "full" }' ` echo $add_output | jq . domain_id = ` echo $add_output | jq -r .result.id ` printf "



" printf "DNS quick scanning ${domain}:

" scan_output = ` curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$domain_id/dns_records/scan \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'X-Auth-Email: <CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>' \ -H 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' ` echo $scan_output | jq . done

For each domain to become active on Cloudflare, it must be activated in either Full setup or Partial setup. The following script will output a list containing the nameservers associated with each domain.

You can find your zones nameservers in the following locations:

Modify your script add-multiple-zones.sh to print a CSV with data from the Create Zone JSON response.

for domain in $ ( cat domains . txt ) ; do printf "Adding ${domain}:

" add_output = ` curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'X-Auth-Email: <CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>' \ -H 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \ --data '{ "account": { "id":"<ACCOUNT_ID>" }, "name": "'"$domain"'", "type": "full" }' ` # Create csv of nameservers echo $add_output | jq - r '[.result.name,.result.id,.result.name_servers[]] | @csv' >> / tmp / domain_nameservers . csv domain_id = ` echo $add_output | jq -r .result.id ` printf "



" printf "DNS quick scanning ${domain}:

" scan_output = ` curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$domain_id/dns_records/scan \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'X-Auth-Email: <CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>' \ -H 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' ` echo $scan_output | jq . done printf "name_servers are saved in /tmp/domain_nameservers" cat / tmp / domain_nameservers . csv

ID ZONE NAME SERVERS <ZONE_ID> example.com arya.ns.cloudflare.com , tim.ns.cloudflare.com

Use the values in the NAME SERVERS column to update the nameservers at the registrar of each domain.

After that, you cannot have more pending sites than active sites associated with your Cloudflare account. We recommend waiting until your pending sites have been activated before adding additional domains.

​​ Common issues

If any errors were returned in this process, the domain may not be registered (or only just registered), be a subdomain, or otherwise been invalid. For more details, refer to Cannot add domain.