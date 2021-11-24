HTTP request headers
Cloudflare passes all HTTP request headers to your origin web server and adds additional headers as specified below.
CF-Connecting-IP
CF-Connecting-IP provides the client IP address, connecting to Cloudflare, to the origin web server.
This header will only be sent on the traffic from Cloudflare's edge to your origin webserver.
True-Client-IP (Enterprise plan only)
True-Client-IP provides the original client IP address to the origin web server.
True-Client-IP is only available on our Enterprise plan. In the example below,
203.0.113.1 is the original visitor IP address. For example:
True-Client-IP: 203.0.113.1
There is no difference between the
True-Client-IP and
CF-Connecting-IP headers besides the name of the header. Some Enterprise customers with legacy devices need
True-Client-IP to avoid updating firewalls or load-balancers to read a custom header name.
X-Forwarded-For
X-Forwarded-For maintains proxy server and original visitor IP addresses. If there was no existing
X-Forwarded-For header in the request sent to Cloudflare,
X-Forwarded-For has an identical value to the
CF-Connecting-IP header. For example:
X-Forwarded-For: 203.0.113.1.
If an
X-Forwarded-For header was already present in the request to Cloudflare, Cloudflare appends the IP address of the HTTP proxy to the header:
X-Forwarded-For: 198.51.100.101,198.51.100.102,203.0.113.1
In the examples above,
203.0.113.1 is the original visitor IP address and
198.51.100.101 and
198.51.100.102 are proxy server IP addresses provided to Cloudflare via the
X-Forwarded-For header.
CF-RAY
The
CF-ray header is a hashed value that encodes information about the data center and the visitor’s request. For example:
CF-RAY: 230b030023ae2822-SJC.
Add the
CF-Ray header to your origin web server logs to match requests proxied to Cloudflare to requests in your server logs. Enterprise customers can also see all requests via Cloudflare Logs.
CF-IPCountry
CF-IPCountry contains a two character country code of the originating visitor’s country. XX is used for unknown country information. This header is added to requests by enabling Cloudflare IP Geolocation in the dashboard. For example:
CF-IPCountry: US.
CF-Visitor
Currently, this header is a JSON object, containing only one key called “scheme”. The header will be either HTTP or HTTPS, and it is only relevant if you need to enable Flexible SSL in your Cloudflare settings. For example:
CF-Visitor: { \"scheme\":\"https\"}.
CDN-Loop
CDN-Loop allows Cloudflare to specify how many times a request can enter Cloudflare's network before it is blocked as a looping request. For example:
CDN-Loop: cloudflare
CF-Worker
The
CF-Worker request header is added to an edge Worker subrequest that identifies the host that spawned the subrequest. This is useful when you want to protect yourself against cross-zone worker subrequests. For example:
CF-Worker: example.com.
You can add
CF-Worker header on server logs similar to the way you add the
CF-RAY header. To do that, add
$http_cf_worker in the log format file:
log_format cf_custom "CF-Worker:$http_cf_worker"'