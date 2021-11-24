HTTP request headers

True-Client-IP provides the original client IP address to the origin web server. True-Client-IP is only available on our Enterprise plan. In the example below, 203.0.113.1 is the original visitor IP address. For example: True-Client-IP: 203.0.113.1

There is no difference between the True-Client-IP and CF-Connecting-IP headers besides the name of the header. Some Enterprise customers with legacy devices need True-Client-IP to avoid updating firewalls or load-balancers to read a custom header name.