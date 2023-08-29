Minimize downtime

Before activating your domain on Cloudflare (exact steps depend on your DNS setup), review the DNS records in your Cloudflare account.

​​ Start with unproxied records

With a new domain, make sure all your DNS records have a proxy status of DNS-only.

This setting prevents Cloudflare from proxying your traffic before you have an active edge certificate or before you have allowed Cloudflare IP addresses.

​​ Confirm record accuracy

Take extra time to confirm the accuracy of your DNS records before activating your domain, paying special attention to:

If you add DNS records to your authoritative DNS provider between onboarding your domain and activating your domain, you may need to also add these records within Cloudflare.