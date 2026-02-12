Programmable Flow Protection (Beta)
Programmable Flow Protection is a DDoS protection system that protects against DDoS attacks over custom or standardized Layer 7 UDP-based protocols, such as gaming protocols, financial services protocols, VoIP, telecom, and streaming. In terms of topology, it supports both asymmetric and symmetric configurations, but it will only inspect ingress traffic.
Programmable Flow Protection is currently in closed beta and available as an add-on for the Magic Transit (BYOIP or Cloudflare-leased IPs) service only. If you would like to enable the system, contact your account team or fill out this form ↗.
The Programmable Flow Protection system allows you to write and run your own packet-layer stateful program in C across Cloudflare's global anycast network as extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) programs running in the user space. An eBPF program ↗ is a packet filter system that allows a developer to write performant custom networking logic.
Programmable Flow Protection inspects and parses your UDP-based application's protocols (deep packet inspection) and determines the outcome of the packets based on your program. Using your custom program's logic, you can permit authorized users while actively blocking attacks.
The system is built on top of the
flowtrackd platform, Cloudflare's stateful mitigation platform. The Programmable Flow Protection system relies on the DDoS Advanced Protection system's general settings to operate. It respects the prefixes that you have selected to route through the Advanced Protection systems, as well as the allowlist. The Advanced DDoS Protection system should be enabled for the Programmable Flow Protection system to operate.
While in beta, Cloudflare will assist and provide guidance to users to write their own code. Out-of-the-box code snippets (templates) for popular gaming protocols and VoIP protocols may be provided later on.
After Programmable Flow Protection has been enabled to your account:
-
Write a C program and upload it via the API.
The program is validated by the system and stored in your account. The API compiles the program, then runs a verifier against the compiled program to enforce memory checks and verify program termination. If the program fails compilation or verification, the API will return a detailed error message.
-
Create a rule.
A rule for Programmable Flow Protection must contain the following fields:
Name
Program ID(must already exist in the API and be in
successstate)
Scope(one of:
global,
regional,
datacenter)
Mode(one of:
enabled,
monitoring,
disabled)
Expression
The
Expressionfield specifies what traffic a rule will apply to. If a rule's expression is set to
true, then that rule will apply to all traffic in an account. Alternatively, an expression can specify the following fields to match on:
ip.src
ip.dst
udp.srcport
udp.dstport
The
Expressionfield for Programmable Flow Protection is similar to the
Filterfield for Advanced TCP Protection, except the
Expressionfield applies to all modes while a
Filterfield is specified for each mode.
-
-
To observe the program's behavior, query the
programmableFlowProtectionNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroupsgroup in GraphQL.
You can create additional rules with different rule settings scoped to various regions and Cloudflare locations to change the mode (Mitigation or Monitoring) to accommodate for your traffic patterns and business use cases.
The steps below write a sample program that drops all User Datagram Protocol (UDP) traffic destined to port 66.
-
Include Linux primitive header files.
The IP and UDP
headersstruct definitions are necessary to parse the program's input packet. The
inetheader file contains helper functions to convert data between network and host order.
-
Include the Cloudflare eBPF header files.
These files have helper functions to parse the input packet data to the BPF program, as well as the versioning data for the Programmable Flow Protection API.
-
Add a define directive to specify the versioned helper functions in use.
As Cloudflare adds more features to the Programmable Flow Protection API, we will publish new versions of its API. Versions are guaranteed to be backwards compatible.
-
Define the entry function for packet processing.
Your program must have the exact function signature below to properly pass Cloudflare's program verification.
The return type
uint64_tdictates whether Cloudflare will pass or drop a packet. The function name
cf_ebpf_mainis used as the entrypoint to the program. The argument
void *staterefers to the data Cloudflare provides as input to your BPF program.
-
Cast the input argument into usable structs.
Convert the input data into
cf_ebpf_generic_ctx, which tells Cloudflare the data boundaries in the memory that we are reading.
Then, declare variables for data parsing.
cf_ebpf_parsed_headerswill contain the IPv4, IPv6, and UDP headers.
cf_ebpf_packet_datawill hold a copy of the original IP packet that Cloudflare received (maximum 1,500 bytes), as well as the packet length and IP header length.
-
Fill variables by calling the helper function.
You must fill in the variables by calling the helper function
parse_packet_data, which Cloudflare has provided in a header file included in step 2.
The
parse_packet_datafunction performs the memory checks required to pass the program verifier. The
parse_packet_datafunction returns
0on success. If it is successful, the input parameters are correctly populated. The
parse_packet_datafunction returns
1on failure. If
parse_packet_datafails, The program must return
CF_EBPF_DROPto drop the packet in order to pass the verifier.
Available values after successful parsing:
-
Write your custom logic.
Prior steps have established the code that should be the same for any program that you write, regardless of its logic.
Now, you can write your own custom logic.
In the example snippet below, the program will drop any packet where the IPv6 header exists or where the UDP destination port is 66.
-
Pass any packets that did not get dropped by program logic by returning
CF_EBPF_PASS.
The currently supported return values are:
CF_EBPF_PASS = return value 0
CF_EBPF_DROP = return value 1
The verifier, which runs when you upload a program to the API, will enforce that the program returns only known value types.
-
The example program below parses the UDP payload into a known custom application header and ensures that the last byte is considered valid.
The program calculates the start of the UDP payload as the first byte after the end of the UDP header. The address of the UDP payload must be less than the total memory that the program was given in order to pass the verifier.
Once it has the correct offset, the program casts the UDP payload into the expected application header format. The program perform another bounds check on the memory of the application header to pass the verifier. Then, it ensures that the last byte of the token is
0xCF to conform with the test condition.
A helper function is a function provided by the Cloudflare runtime that a customer program calls.
Helper functions are crucial because the BPF Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) only supports certain system calls. For safety purposes, Cloudflare will only compile a BPF object file with a predetermined list of known libraries that a program developer cannot modify.
The table below provides a list of currently supported helper functions:
|Function name
|Input parameters
|Output parameters
|Description
cf_ebpf_rand
|None
uint64_t
|Generates a random unsigned integer.
parse_packet_data
cf_ebpf_generic_ctx
cf_ebpf_packet_data
cf_ebpf_parsed_headers
int
|Use input
cf_ebpf_generic_ctx and
cf_ebpf_packet_data to generate valid
cf_ebpf_parsed_headers.
Upon success,
cf_ebpf_parsed_headers will contain valid IP and UDP headers.
Returns
0 on success or
1 on failure.
To upload a program, use the following API endpoint. The Cloudflare API will receive the source code in the
C file, compile it into BPF bytecode, and run the verifier against it.
If compilation or verification fails, the API will return a detailed error message.
If compilation and verification succeeds, Cloudflare will store the source code and object file to the account and return the program ID.
Be sure to use the
@ before specifying the path to the source code file. The
Authorization header is populated by creating a Cloudflare API token of type
Account.DDoS Protection.
During the development process, you may find it useful to update the same program (identified by the same program ID) instead of repeatedly creating new programs as new resources.
For example, the above program (ID
932e102f-7b3f-45ca-83f5-5ac36a5cd8eb) failed to pass the verifier, so you can edit it further and try using the same program ID with a
PATCH operation to avoid polluting your set of programs with files that failed to compile or verify.
To view all uploaded programs and their program IDs and success status, use the following
GET endpoint. Programs will be ordered alphanumerically by their resource IDs by default. To change the order of returned resources, use the supported pagination query parameters.
To delete a stored program by its ID, use the following
DELETE endpoint. If an active rule exists that references this program, the API will refuse to delete the program. The referencing rule must be deleted before deleting its program.
To delete all stored programs for an account, use the following
DELETE endpoint. If any active rule exists that references any program, the API will refuse to delete the programs. The referencing rules must be deleted before deleting its program.
Once a program is uploaded, you must add a rule to execute it. To add a rule, use the following
POST endpoint.
Your rule must define a:
Name
Program ID
Scope(one of:
global,
regional,
datacenter)
Mode(one of:
enabled,
monitoring,
disabled)
Expression
The
Expression field specifies what traffic a rule will apply to. If a rule's expression is set to
true, then that rule will apply to all traffic in an account. Alternatively, an expression can specify the following fields to match on:
ip.src
ip.dst
udp.srcport
udp.dstport
Refer to the Advanced DDoS Protection documentation for more information about scope and mode parameters, and the Ruleset Engine documentation for more information about expressions.
If it is successful, the API will return the created rule ID.
Cloudflare recommends that any program is first executed with a rule in
monitoring mode. This ensures that your program executes on production traffic but does not drop any real traffic. Instead, Cloudflare will log your program's expected verdict (pass or drop) to the Network Analytics dashboard.
To view rules and their associated rule IDs, use the following
GET endpoint.
To update an existing rule, use the following
PATCH endpoint.
You can modify the mode, scope, and expression of an existing rule. The example below modifies an existing rule to make it run in
disabled mode.
To delete an existing rule, use the following
DELETE endpoint.
This does not delete the referenced program, but deletes the directive to execute the program.
To delete all rules for an account, use the following
DELETE endpoint.
This does not delete the referenced programs, but deletes the directive to execute all referenced programs.
This API endpoint debugs a program by intaking:
- A local path to the input PCAP file provided as requested data in binary format. The input PCAP file has a maximum size limit of 5 MB and will be rejected if it is too large.
- An IP offset value provided as a query parameter. This is the number of bytes that the IP header is offset by in each packet of the input PCAP file.
For example, if the PCAP file captures Ethernet packets, the IP offset value would be 14. This endpoint assumes that all packets in a PCAP have the same IP offset value and will otherwise parse packets incorrectly.
- The program ID provided in the request path.
This endpoint runs the referenced BPF program against the input PCAP and outputs a new annotated PCAP file. The output PCAP file will contain the exact same packets as the input PCAP file, and will also include the program verdict annotated in the Packet Comment section of each packet.
The Packet Comment annotation may contain:
- Program return value:
<value>.
CF_EBPF_PASScorrelates to
0and
CF_EBPF_DROPcorrelates to
1.
- Ignored, if it is not UDP.
You will want to safely deploy and test programs without impacting existing production traffic. An initial deployment approach could be to set a global scoped rule to
disabled and set a colo or region level scoped rule to
monitoring with a filter expression only acting on some subset of IP traffic.
Each Cloudflare region or colo will apply the most granular rule. So, in the scenario described above, the colos or regions specified in the
monitoring rule will execute the developer program in
monitoring mode, while every other Cloudflare location will not execute the program at all. The
monitoring rule would only execute on traffic that matches the filter expression.
Then, after verifying the correct behavior with Network Analytics, you can update and expand the
monitoring rule's scope and filter expression. Eventually, you can delete the
disabled and
monitoring rules and apply a global
enabled rule.
Using the
Expression field to limit programs to a subset of IPs or prefixes and the
Mode field to dictate whether a program actually drops packets ensures a program's safety and granularity upon rollout.
Traffic flowing through Programmable Flow Protection can be found in the Network Analytics dashboard.
You can use the Cloudflare GraphQL API to granularly query traffic data in the
programmableFlowProtectionNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups group.
For example, the curl command below executes a query that shows the total sum of bits and packets that went through Programmable Flow Protection in a time frame.
$CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN and
<ACCOUNT_TAG> must be changed to correlate to the user's account.
Cloudflare recommends using a client like GraphQL to explore all the dimensions and fields available for querying in
programmableFlowProtectionNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups.