2023-11-10 - Emergency

Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionNotes
...7d0f1e5fHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #72).N/Ablock
...94547a95HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #59).N/Addos_dynamic
...e269dfd6HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #56).logblockEnable filter early to mitigate widespread impact.
...f35a42a0HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #57).logblockEnable filter early to mitigate widespread impact.