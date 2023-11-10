2023-11-10 - Emergency
|Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Notes
|...7d0f1e5f
|HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #72).
|N/A
|block
|...94547a95
|HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #59).
|N/A
|ddos_dynamic
|...e269dfd6
|HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #56).
|log
|block
|Enable filter early to mitigate widespread impact.
|...f35a42a0
|HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #57).
|log
|block
|Enable filter early to mitigate widespread impact.