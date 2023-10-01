The following sections contain example requests for common API calls. For a list of available API endpoints, refer to Endpoints.

Get all DNS protection rules

The following example retrieves the currently configured rules for Advanced DNS Protection.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Example response --- { " result " : [ { " id " : "<RULE_ID>" , " scope " : "<SCOPE>" , " name " : "<NAME>" , " mode " : "<MODE>" , " profile_sensitivity " : "<SENSITIVITY>" , " rate_sensitivity " : "<RATE>" , " burst_sensitivity " : "<BURST>" , " created_on " : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , } ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Create DNS protection rule

The following example creates an Advanced DNS Protection rule with a global scope.

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{ "scope": "global", "name": "global", "mode": "<MODE>", "rate_sensitivity": "<RATE>", "burst_sensitivity": "<BURST>", "profile_sensitivity": "<SENSITIVITY>" }'

Example response { " result " : { " id " : "<RULE_ID>" , " scope " : "global" , " name " : "global" , " mode " : "<MODE>" , " rate_sensitivity " : "<RATE>" , " burst_sensitivity " : "<BURST>" , " profile_sensitivity " : "<SENSITIVITY>" , " created_on " : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.

The following example updates an existing DNS protection rule with ID {rule_id} .

The request body can contain only the fields you want to update (from mode , profile_sensitivity , rate_sensitivity , and burst_sensitivity ).

Terminal window curl --request PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules/{rule_id}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{ "mode": "<NEW_MODE>", "profile_sensitivity": "<NEW_SENSITIVITY>", "rate_sensitivity": "<NEW_RATE>", "burst_sensitivity": "<NEW_BURST>" }'

Example response { " result " : { " id " : "<RULE_ID>" , " scope " : "<SCOPE>" , " name " : "<NAME>" , " mode " : "<NEW_MODE>" , " profile_sensitivity " : "<NEW_SENSITIVITY>" , " rate_sensitivity " : "<NEW_RATE>" , " burst_sensitivity " : "<NEW_BURST>" , " created_on " : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.