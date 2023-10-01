 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Common API calls

The following sections contain example requests for common API calls. For a list of available API endpoints, refer to Endpoints.

Get all DNS protection rules

The following example retrieves the currently configured rules for Advanced DNS Protection.

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Example response
---
{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "<RULE_ID>",
      "scope": "<SCOPE>",
      "name": "<NAME>",
      "mode": "<MODE>",
      "profile_sensitivity": "<SENSITIVITY>",
      "rate_sensitivity": "<RATE>",
      "burst_sensitivity": "<BURST>",
      "created_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00",
      "modified_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00",
      }
    ],
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Create DNS protection rule

The following example creates an Advanced DNS Protection rule with a global scope.

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--data '{
  "scope": "global",
  "name": "global",
  "mode": "<MODE>",
  "rate_sensitivity": "<RATE>",
  "burst_sensitivity": "<BURST>",
  "profile_sensitivity": "<SENSITIVITY>"
}'
Example response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<RULE_ID>",
    "scope": "global",
    "name": "global",
    "mode": "<MODE>",
    "rate_sensitivity": "<RATE>",
    "burst_sensitivity": "<BURST>",
    "profile_sensitivity": "<SENSITIVITY>",
    "created_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00",
    "modified_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00",
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.

Update DNS protection rule

The following example updates an existing DNS protection rule with ID {rule_id}.

The request body can contain only the fields you want to update (from mode, profile_sensitivity, rate_sensitivity, and burst_sensitivity).

Terminal window
curl --request PATCH \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules/{rule_id}" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--data '{
  "mode": "<NEW_MODE>",
  "profile_sensitivity": "<NEW_SENSITIVITY>",
  "rate_sensitivity": "<NEW_RATE>",
  "burst_sensitivity": "<NEW_BURST>"
}'
Example response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<RULE_ID>",
    "scope": "<SCOPE>",
    "name": "<NAME>",
    "mode": "<NEW_MODE>",
    "profile_sensitivity": "<NEW_SENSITIVITY>",
    "rate_sensitivity": "<NEW_RATE>",
    "burst_sensitivity": "<NEW_BURST>",
    "created_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00",
    "modified_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00",
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.

