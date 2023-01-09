Cloudflare Docs
DDoS Protection
2022-09-21

Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionNotes
...58e4914aAdaptive DDoS Protection for UDP (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate UDP profiling rule tag and threshold
...76d5e15cAdaptive DDoS Protection for Other IPv6 Protocols (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate other IPv6 protos profiling rule tag and threshold
...8de83ef6Adaptive DDoS Protection for IPv6 GRE (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate IPv6 GRE profiling rule tag and threshold
...938e978cAdaptive DDoS Protection for IPv6 ESP (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate IPv6 ESP profiling rule tag and threshold
...9c173480Adaptive DDoS Protection for ICMP (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate ICMP profiling rule tag and threshold
...ad8078b8Adaptive DDoS Protection for IPv4 GRE (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate IPv4 GRE profiling rule tag and threshold
...ae3f5e4eAdaptive DDoS Protection for ICMPv6 (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate ICMPv6 profiling rule tag and threshold
...c7dc52dfAdaptive DDoS Protection for Other IPv4 Protocols (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate other IPv4 protos profiling rule tag and threshold
...e4e7541cAdaptive DDoS Protection for IPv4 ESP (Available only to Enterprise accounts).loglogUpdate IPv4 ESP profiling rule tag and threshold