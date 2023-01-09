2022-09-21

...58e4914a Adaptive DDoS Protection for UDP (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Update UDP profiling rule tag and threshold

...76d5e15c Adaptive DDoS Protection for Other IPv6 Protocols (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Update other IPv6 protos profiling rule tag and threshold

...8de83ef6 Adaptive DDoS Protection for IPv6 GRE (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Update IPv6 GRE profiling rule tag and threshold

...938e978c Adaptive DDoS Protection for IPv6 ESP (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Update IPv6 ESP profiling rule tag and threshold

...9c173480 Adaptive DDoS Protection for ICMP (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Update ICMP profiling rule tag and threshold

...ad8078b8 Adaptive DDoS Protection for IPv4 GRE (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Update IPv4 GRE profiling rule tag and threshold

...ae3f5e4e Adaptive DDoS Protection for ICMPv6 (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Update ICMPv6 profiling rule tag and threshold

...c7dc52df Adaptive DDoS Protection for Other IPv4 Protocols (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Update other IPv4 protos profiling rule tag and threshold