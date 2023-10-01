JSON objects
This page contains an example of the DNS protection rule JSON object used in the API.
The
scope field value must be one of
global,
region, or
datacenter. You must provide a region code (or data center code) in the
name field when specifying a
region (or
datacenter) scope.
The
mode value must be one of
enabled,
disabled, or
monitoring.
The
profile_sensitivity field value must be one of
low (default),
medium,
high, or
very_high.
The
rate_sensitivity and
burst_sensitivity field values must be one of
low,
medium, or
high.
For more information on the rule settings, refer to Rule settings.