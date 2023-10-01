JSON objects

 Skip to content
This page contains an example of the DNS protection rule JSON object used in the API.

{
  "id": "31c70c65-9f81-4669-94ed-1e1e041e7b06",
  "scope": "region",
  "name": "WEUR",
  "mode": "monitoring",
  "profile_sensitivity": "medium",
  "rate_sensitivity": "medium",
  "burst_sensitivity": "medium",
  "created_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00",
  "modified_on": "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00"
}

The scope field value must be one of global, region, or datacenter. You must provide a region code (or data center code) in the name field when specifying a region (or datacenter) scope.

The mode value must be one of enabled, disabled, or monitoring.

The profile_sensitivity field value must be one of low (default), medium, high, or very_high.

The rate_sensitivity and burst_sensitivity field values must be one of low, medium, or high.

For more information on the rule settings, refer to Rule settings.

