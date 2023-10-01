JSON objects

JSON object

This page contains an example of the DNS protection rule JSON object used in the API.

{ " id " : "31c70c65-9f81-4669-94ed-1e1e041e7b06" , " scope " : "region" , " name " : "WEUR" , " mode " : "monitoring" , " profile_sensitivity " : "medium" , " rate_sensitivity " : "medium" , " burst_sensitivity " : "medium" , " created_on " : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2023-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" }

The scope field value must be one of global , region , or datacenter . You must provide a region code (or data center code) in the name field when specifying a region (or datacenter ) scope.

The mode value must be one of enabled , disabled , or monitoring .

The profile_sensitivity field value must be one of low (default), medium , high , or very_high .

The rate_sensitivity and burst_sensitivity field values must be one of low , medium , or high .

For more information on the rule settings, refer to Rule settings.