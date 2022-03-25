Managed Rulesets
The DDoS Attack Protection Managed Rulesets provide comprehensive protection against a variety of DDoS attacks across L3/4 (network layer) and L7 (application layer) of the OSI model.
The available Managed Rulesets are:
- This ruleset includes rules to detect and mitigate DDoS attacks over HTTP and HTTPS.
Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection
- This ruleset includes rules to detect and mitigate DDoS attacks on L3/4 of the OSI model such as UDP floods, SYN-ACK reflection attacks, SYN Floods, and DNS floods.
- This ruleset protects against sophisticated and out-of-state TCP DDoS attacks.