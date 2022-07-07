Cloudflare Docs
DDoS Protection
2022-07-06

Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionNotes
...444be2c3Location-Aware DDoS Protection (Available only to Enterprise zones with Advanced DDoS service).N/AlogAdded new Location-Aware DDoS Protection for Enterprise accounts that are subscribed to the Advanced DDoS service. Location Aware DDoS Protection constantly learns a zone’s traffic levels per country and region over time, creates a traffic profile and then flags or mitigates traffic that deviates from the profile.
...863134d5HTTP requests from known bad user agents.blockblockRequests matching this rule will not match any other.