2022-07-06
|Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Notes
|...444be2c3
|Location-Aware DDoS Protection (Available only to Enterprise zones with Advanced DDoS service).
|N/A
|log
|Added new Location-Aware DDoS Protection for Enterprise accounts that are subscribed to the Advanced DDoS service. Location Aware DDoS Protection constantly learns a zone’s traffic levels per country and region over time, creates a traffic profile and then flags or mitigates traffic that deviates from the profile.
|...863134d5
|HTTP requests from known bad user agents.
|block
|block
|Requests matching this rule will not match any other.