2022-07-06

Location-Aware DDoS Protection (Available only to Enterprise zones with Advanced DDoS service).

Added new Location-Aware DDoS Protection for Enterprise accounts that are subscribed to the Advanced DDoS service. Location Aware DDoS Protection constantly learns a zone’s traffic levels per country and region over time, creates a traffic profile and then flags or mitigates traffic that deviates from the profile.