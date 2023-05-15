2023-05-15 - Emergency

|...1fc1e601
|HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #31).
|N/A
|block
|...863134d5
|HTTP requests from known bad user agents.
|block
|block
|Widen detection scope.
|...bb3cefd0
|HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #53).
|N/A
|block
|...d2f294d7
|HTTP requests trying to impersonate browsers.
|ddos_dynamic
|ddos_dynamic
|Extend the rule to catch attacks across multiple subdomains.
|...d2f294d7
|HTTP requests trying to impersonate browsers.
|ddos_dynamic
|ddos_dynamic
|Expand the filter to catch more attacks.
|...f2494447
|HTTP requests attempting to bypass the cache.
|ddos_dynamic
|ddos_dynamic
|Make rule more accurate when blocking attacks.