  5. 2023-05-15 - Emergency

Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionNotes
...1fc1e601HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #31).N/Ablock
...863134d5HTTP requests from known bad user agents.blockblockWiden detection scope.
...bb3cefd0HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #53).N/Ablock
...d2f294d7HTTP requests trying to impersonate browsers.ddos_dynamicddos_dynamicExtend the rule to catch attacks across multiple subdomains.
...d2f294d7HTTP requests trying to impersonate browsers.ddos_dynamicddos_dynamicExpand the filter to catch more attacks.
...f2494447HTTP requests attempting to bypass the cache.ddos_dynamicddos_dynamicMake rule more accurate when blocking attacks.