Override expressions
Set an override expression for the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection managed ruleset to define a specific scope for sensitivity level or action adjustments. For example, you can set different sensitivity levels for different destination IP addresses or ports: a medium sensitivity level for destination IP address
A and a low sensitivity level for destination IP address
B.
You can use the following fields in override expressions:
ip.src
ip.dst
ip.proto.num
ip.len
ip.ttl
tcp.srcport
tcp.dstport
tcp.flags
tcp.flags.ack
tcp.flags.fin
tcp.flags.push
tcp.flags.reset
tcp.flags.syn
tcp.flags.urg
udp.srcport
udp.dstport
Refer to the Fields reference in the Rules language documentation for more information.
- Each expression is limited to 4,000 characters, which means you can enter approximately a maximum of 200 IP addresses in a single expression. However, you can enter IP addresses in CIDR format, which allows you to include a larger number of IP addresses. For example, you can use
192.0.0.0/24to match IP addresses from
192.0.0.0to
192.0.0.255.
- Override expressions are not allowlists. They apply to the mitigation, not during detection. This means an override only takes effect if the attack fingerprint — as generated by the DDoS managed rules — includes the same fields specified in your expression.
For example, if you create an override with sensitivity set to
Essentially Off for
ip.src eq 192.0.2.1, it only applies if the fingerprint includes
ip.src. However, because DDoS attacks are often distributed across many source IPs, the fingerprint may not include
ip.src at all. In such cases, your override is not applied.
In a common scenario, an attack originating from thousands of IPs can target a single destination IP and port. The fingerprint would focus on the shared attributes, such as the destination IP, port, and additional packet fields that represent strong signals of the attack pattern. Even if your override matches a specific source IP, it will not apply if that field is not present in the fingerprint. As a result, the system will mitigate the attack using the default high sensitivity, and traffic from your specified IP could still be blocked. It is recommended to use more stable expressions such as protocol, destination IP, and destination port.
