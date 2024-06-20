Cloudflare Docs
DDoS Protection
  4. General updates

Changelog – General updates to DDoS protection

​​ 2024-06-03

​​ DDoS alerts now available for EU CMB customers

DDoS alerts are now available for EU Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) customers. This includes all DDoS alert type (Standard and Advanced) for both HTTP DDoS attacks and L3/4 DDoS attacks.

​​ 2024-04-17

​​ Network Analytics now supported for EU CMB customers

The Network Analytics dashboard is available to customers that have opted in to the EU Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) solution. This also includes Network Analytics Logs (Logpush) and GraphQL API.

API users can ensure they are routed properly by directing their API requests at eu.api.cloudflare.com.