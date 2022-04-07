The following sections contain example requests for common API calls. For a list of available API endpoints, refer to Endpoints.
Get Advanced TCP Protection status
This example obtains the current status of Advanced TCP Protection (enabled or disabled).
Enable Advanced TCP Protection
This example enables Advanced TCP Protection.
This example fetches all existing prefixes in Advanced TCP Protection.
This example
POST request adds two prefixes. The second prefix excludes a subset of the first prefix from Advanced TCP Protection.
Get all prefixes in allowlist
This example fetches all the prefixes in the allowlist.
Add a prefix to the allowlist
This example
POST request adds a prefix to the allowlist of the account.
This example
POST request creates a SYN flood rule with a regional scope (Western Europe) in monitoring mode.
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.
Create an out-of-state TCP rule
This example
POST request creates an out-of-state TCP rule in monitoring mode, with a regional scope, and with low rate and burst sensitivities.
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.
Create a SYN flood filter
This example
POST request creates a SYN flood filter, setting SYN flood protection to monitoring mode for a specific range of destination IP addresses.
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.
Create an out-of-state TCP filter
This example
POST request creates an out-of-state TCP filter, disabling out-of-state TCP protection for a specific range of destination IP addresses and ports.
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.