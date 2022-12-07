2022-12-02

...58e4914a Adaptive DDoS Protection for UDP (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Lower sensitivity to avoid false positives

...76d5e15c Adaptive DDoS Protection for Other IPv6 Protocols (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Lower sensitivity to avoid false positives

...8de83ef6 Adaptive DDoS Protection for IPv6 GRE (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Lower sensitivity to avoid false positives

...938e978c Adaptive DDoS Protection for IPv6 ESP (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Lower sensitivity to avoid false positives

...9c173480 Adaptive DDoS Protection for ICMP (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Lower sensitivity to avoid false positives

...ad8078b8 Adaptive DDoS Protection for IPv4 GRE (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Lower sensitivity to avoid false positives

...ae3f5e4e Adaptive DDoS Protection for ICMPv6 (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Lower sensitivity to avoid false positives

...c7dc52df Adaptive DDoS Protection for Other IPv4 Protocols (Available only to Enterprise accounts). log log Lower sensitivity to avoid false positives