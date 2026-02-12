Use the Cloudflare API to configure Programmable Flow Protection via API.

For examples of API calls, refer to the Programmable Flow Protection documentation.

Endpoints

To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Programmable Flow Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {account_id} argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The following table summarizes the available operations.

Program API endpoints

Operation Verb + Endpoint Upload a program POST /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs Update a program PATCH /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs/{program_id} List programs GET /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs Delete a program DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs/{program_id} Delete all programs DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs

Rule API endpoints

Operation Verb + Endpoint Create a rule POST /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules Update a rule PATCH /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules/{rule_id} List rules GET /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules Delete a rule DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules/{rule_id} Delete all rules DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules

Debug Packet CAPture (PCAP) API endpoint