  HTTP DDoS managed ruleset
  2024-02-27

Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionNotes
...0c9175b8HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #47).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...0fb54442HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #49).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...1b60260fHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #45).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...21e99dcfHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #58).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...3f7952daHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #21).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...5a158253HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #27).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...5f1469cbHTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #28).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...71cb9beaHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #39).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...72d115bdHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #23).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...8586375fHTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #22).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...8857b788HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #30).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...8bf63869HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #50).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...9630955eHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #64).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...9641efe0HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #29).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...aa03a345HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #68).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...b60b2bc0HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #28).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...bbf0073eHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #25).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...c5f479f0HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #62).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...c92eba7cHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #65).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...dea7a346HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #35).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...e4fe8e55Adaptive DDoS Protection based on User-Agents (Available only to Enterprise zones with Advanced DDoS service).ddos_dynamicddos_dynamicMitigate attacks by default instead of only logging.
...ea99fbb6HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #46).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...f6120981HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #20).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...f9da654aHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #26).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...fd5045ffHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #55).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.
...fd551e2bHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #41).blockN/ARule removed due to inactivity.