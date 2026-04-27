JSON objects
This page contains examples of the JSON objects used in the Programmable Flow Protection API.
|Field
|Description
id
|Unique identifier for the program.
name
|Name of the program, derived from the uploaded filename.
status
|Compilation and verification status. One of
success or
failed. Programs with
failed status are automatically deleted after 30 days of inactivity.
created_on
|Timestamp when the program was created.
modified_on
|Timestamp when the program was last modified.
|Field
|Description
id
|Unique identifier for the rule.
program_id
|The ID of the program this rule executes.
scope
|The scope of the rule. Must be one of
global,
region, or
datacenter.
name
|For
global scope, use
global. For
region or
datacenter scope, provide the region code or datacenter code.
mode
|The rule mode. Must be one of
enabled,
disabled, or
monitoring.
expression
|A Rules language expression to filter which packets the rule applies to. Optional.
created_on
|Timestamp when the rule was created.
modified_on
|Timestamp when the rule was last modified.
The
scope field determines where the rule executes:
global— The rule executes at all Cloudflare locations. You can only create one global rule per account.
region— The rule executes at all Cloudflare locations within the specified region.
datacenter— The rule executes only at the specified Cloudflare datacenter.
When multiple rules match a packet, the rule with the most specific scope executes. A datacenter-scoped rule takes precedence over a region-scoped rule, which takes precedence over a global rule.
The
mode field determines how the rule behaves:
enabled— The program runs and its verdict (pass or drop) is applied to packets.
disabled— The rule is inactive and the program does not run.
monitoring— The program runs but packets are never dropped, regardless of the program's verdict. Use this mode to test a program before enabling it.
The
expression field is a Rules language expression up to 8,192 characters. The expression filters which packets the rule applies to. Only packets matching the expression are processed by the program.
Supported fields:
ip.src
ip.dst
udp.srcport
udp.dstport
If the expression is empty or omitted, the rule applies to all UDP packets within its scope.
For more information on rule settings, refer to Rule settings.