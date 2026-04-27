This page contains examples of the JSON objects used in the Programmable Flow Protection API.

Program

{ " id " : "31c70c65-9f81-4669-94ed-1e1e041e7b06" , " name " : "rate-limiter" , " status " : "success" , " created_on " : "2024-01-01T13:06:04.721954+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2024-01-01T13:06:04.721954+01:00" }

Field Description id Unique identifier for the program. name Name of the program, derived from the uploaded filename. status Compilation and verification status. One of success or failed . Programs with failed status are automatically deleted after 30 days of inactivity. created_on Timestamp when the program was created. modified_on Timestamp when the program was last modified.

Rule

{ " id " : "20b99eb6-8b48-48dd-a5b9-a995a0843b57" , " program_id " : "31c70c65-9f81-4669-94ed-1e1e041e7b06" , " scope " : "region" , " name " : "WEUR" , " mode " : "enabled" , " expression " : "ip.dst in { 192.0.2.0/24 }" , " created_on " : "2024-01-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2024-01-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" } Explain Code

Field Description id Unique identifier for the rule. program_id The ID of the program this rule executes. scope The scope of the rule. Must be one of global , region , or datacenter . name For global scope, use global . For region or datacenter scope, provide the region code or datacenter code. mode The rule mode. Must be one of enabled , disabled , or monitoring . expression A Rules language expression to filter which packets the rule applies to. Optional. created_on Timestamp when the rule was created. modified_on Timestamp when the rule was last modified.

Scope

The scope field determines where the rule executes:

global — The rule executes at all Cloudflare locations. You can only create one global rule per account.

— The rule executes at all Cloudflare locations. You can only create one global rule per account. region — The rule executes at all Cloudflare locations within the specified region.

— The rule executes at all Cloudflare locations within the specified region. datacenter — The rule executes only at the specified Cloudflare datacenter.

When multiple rules match a packet, the rule with the most specific scope executes. A datacenter-scoped rule takes precedence over a region-scoped rule, which takes precedence over a global rule.

Mode

The mode field determines how the rule behaves:

enabled — The program runs and its verdict (pass or drop) is applied to packets.

— The program runs and its verdict (pass or drop) is applied to packets. disabled — The rule is inactive and the program does not run.

— The rule is inactive and the program does not run. monitoring — The program runs but packets are never dropped, regardless of the program's verdict. Use this mode to test a program before enabling it.

Expression

The expression field is a Rules language expression up to 8,192 characters. The expression filters which packets the rule applies to. Only packets matching the expression are processed by the program.

Supported fields:

ip.src

ip.dst

udp.srcport

udp.dstport

If the expression is empty or omitted, the rule applies to all UDP packets within its scope.

For more information on rule settings, refer to Rule settings.