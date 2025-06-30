Override examples
The following scenarios detail how you can make use of override rules as a solution to common Network DDoS Protection issues.
If you have VPN traffic concentrated to a single or a few single destination IP addresses and the traffic is being blocked by a UDP rule, you can create an override rule for the UDP rule to the destination IPs or ranges.
If you recognize that the traffic flagged by the adaptive rule based on UDP and destination port is an attack, you create an override rule to enable the adaptive rule in mitigation mode, setting the action to block the traffic.
