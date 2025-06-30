Override expressions
Set an override expression for the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection managed ruleset to define a specific scope for sensitivity level or action adjustments.
For example, you can set different sensitivity levels for different request URI paths: a medium sensitivity level for URI path
A and a low sensitivity level for URI path
B.
You can use the following fields in override expressions:
cf.bot_management.ja3_hash
cf.bot_management.ja4
cf.client.bot
cf.threat_score
cf.tls_cipher
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified
cf.tls_version
cf.verified_bot_category
http.cookie
http.host
http.referer
http.request.headers
http.request.headers.names
http.request.headers.truncated
http.request.headers.values
http.request.uri
http.request.uri.path
http.request.uri.path.extension
http.request.uri.query
http.request.full_uri
http.request.method
http.request.version
http.request.cookies
http.user_agent
http.x_forwarded_for
ip.geoip.asnum
ip.geoip.continent
ip.geoip.country
ip.geoip.is_in_european_union
ip.src
ip.src.asnum
ip.src.continent
ip.src.country
ip.src.is_in_european_union
ssl
Refer to the Fields reference in the Rules language documentation for more information.
