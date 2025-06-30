Note Only available to Enterprise customers with the Advanced DDoS Protection subscription.

Set an override expression for the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection managed ruleset to define a specific scope for sensitivity level or action adjustments.

For example, you can set different sensitivity levels for different request URI paths: a medium sensitivity level for URI path A and a low sensitivity level for URI path B .

Available expression fields

You can use the following fields in override expressions:

cf.bot_management.ja3_hash

cf.bot_management.ja4

cf.client.bot

cf.threat_score

cf.tls_cipher

cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified

cf.tls_version

cf.verified_bot_category

http.cookie

http.host

http.referer

http.request.headers

http.request.headers.names

http.request.headers.truncated

http.request.headers.values

http.request.uri

http.request.uri.path

http.request.uri.path.extension

http.request.uri.query

http.request.full_uri

http.request.method

http.request.version

http.request.cookies

http.user_agent

http.x_forwarded_for

ip.geoip.asnum

ip.geoip.continent

ip.geoip.country

ip.geoip.is_in_european_union

ip.src

ip.src.asnum

ip.src.continent

ip.src.country

ip.src.is_in_european_union

ssl

Refer to the Fields reference in the Rules language documentation for more information.