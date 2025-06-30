 Skip to content
Override expressions

Set an override expression for the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection managed ruleset to define a specific scope for sensitivity level or action adjustments.

For example, you can set different sensitivity levels for different request URI paths: a medium sensitivity level for URI path A and a low sensitivity level for URI path B.

Available expression fields

You can use the following fields in override expressions:

  • cf.bot_management.ja3_hash
  • cf.bot_management.ja4
  • cf.client.bot
  • cf.threat_score
  • cf.tls_cipher
  • cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified
  • cf.tls_version
  • cf.verified_bot_category
  • http.cookie
  • http.host
  • http.referer
  • http.request.headers
  • http.request.headers.names
  • http.request.headers.truncated
  • http.request.headers.values
  • http.request.uri
  • http.request.uri.path
  • http.request.uri.path.extension
  • http.request.uri.query
  • http.request.full_uri
  • http.request.method
  • http.request.version
  • http.request.cookies
  • http.user_agent
  • http.x_forwarded_for
  • ip.geoip.asnum
  • ip.geoip.continent
  • ip.geoip.country
  • ip.geoip.is_in_european_union
  • ip.src
  • ip.src.asnum
  • ip.src.continent
  • ip.src.country
  • ip.src.is_in_european_union
  • ssl

Refer to the Fields reference in the Rules language documentation for more information.