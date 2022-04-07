Advanced TCP Protection
You can configure Advanced TCP Protection using the Advanced TCP Protection API.
The Advanced TCP Protection API only supports API token authentication.
For examples of API calls, refer to Common API calls.
To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Advanced TCP Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.
The Cloudflare API base URL is:
{account_id} argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.
The tables in the following sections summarize the available operations.
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|Get Advanced TCP Protection status
Gets the global Advanced TCP Protection status (enabled or disabled).
|Update Advanced TCP Protection status
Enables or disables Advanced TCP Protection.
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List prefixes
Fetches all Advanced TCP Protection prefixes in the account.
|Add prefixes in bulk
Adds prefixes in bulk to the account (up to 300 prefixes per request).
|Get a prefix
Fetches the details of an existing prefix.
|Update a prefix
Updates an existing prefix.
|Delete a prefix
Deletes an existing prefix.
|Delete all prefixes
Deletes all existing prefixes from the account.
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List allowlisted prefixes
Fetches all prefixes in the account allowlist.
|Add an allowlisted prefix
Adds a prefix to the allowlist.
|Get an allowlisted prefix
Fetches the details of an existing prefix in the allowlist.
|Update an allowlisted prefix
Updates an existing prefix in the allowlist.
|Delete an allowlisted prefix
Deletes an existing prefix from the allowlist.
|Delete all allowlisted prefixes
Deletes all existing prefixes from the allowlist.
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List SYN flood rules
Fetches all SYN flood rules in the account.
|Add a SYN flood rule
Adds a SYN flood rule to the account.
|Get a SYN flood rule
Fetches the details of an existing SYN flood rule in the account.
|Update a SYN flood rule
Updates an existing SYN flood rule in the account.
|Delete a SYN flood rule
Deletes an existing SYN flood rule from the account.
|Delete all SYN flood rules
Deletes all existing SYN flood rules from the account.
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List SYN flood filters
Fetches all SYN flood filters in the account.
|Add a SYN flood filter
Adds a SYN flood filter to the account.
|Get a SYN flood filter
Fetches the details of an existing SYN flood filter in the account.
|Update a SYN flood filter
Updates an existing SYN flood filter in the account.
|Delete a SYN flood filter
Deletes an existing SYN flood filter from the account.
|Delete all SYN flood filters
Deletes all existing SYN flood filters from the account.
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List out-of-state TCP rules
Fetches all out-of-state TCP rules in the account.
|Add an out-of-state TCP rule
Adds an out-of-state TCP rule to the account.
|Get an out-of-state TCP rule
Fetches the details of an existing out-of-state TCP rule in the account.
|Update an out-of-state TCP rule
Updates an existing out-of-state TCP rule in the account.
|Delete an out-of-state TCP rule
Deletes an existing out-of-state TCP rule from the account.
|Delete all out-of-state TCP rules
Deletes all existing out-of-state TCP rules from the account.
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List out-of-state TCP filters
Fetches all out-of-state TCP filters in the account.
|Add an out-of-state TCP filter
Adds an out-of-state TCP filter to the account.
|Get an out-of-state TCP filter
Fetches the details of an existing out-of-state TCP filter in the account.
|Update an out-of-state TCP filter
Updates an existing out-of-state TCP filter in the account.
|Delete an out-of-state TCP filter
Deletes an existing out-of-state TCP filter from the account.
|Delete all out-of-state TCP filters
Deletes all existing out-of-state TCP filters from the account.
The API operations that return a list of items use pagination. For more information on the available pagination query parameters, refer to Pagination.