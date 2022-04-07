 Skip to content
Advanced TCP Protection

You can configure Advanced TCP Protection using the Advanced TCP Protection API.

The Advanced TCP Protection API only supports API token authentication.

For examples of API calls, refer to Common API calls.

Endpoints

To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Advanced TCP Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.

The Cloudflare API base URL is:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {account_id} argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The tables in the following sections summarize the available operations.

General operations

OperationMethod and endpoint / Description
Get Advanced TCP Protection status

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_protection_status

Gets the global Advanced TCP Protection status (enabled or disabled).
Update Advanced TCP Protection status

PATCH accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_protection_status

Enables or disables Advanced TCP Protection.

Prefix operations

OperationMethod and endpoint / Description
List prefixes

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes

Fetches all Advanced TCP Protection prefixes in the account.
Add prefixes in bulk

POST accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/bulk

Adds prefixes in bulk to the account (up to 300 prefixes per request).
Get a prefix

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/{prefix_id}

Fetches the details of an existing prefix.
Update a prefix

PATCH accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/{prefix_id}

Updates an existing prefix.
Delete a prefix

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/{prefix_id}

Deletes an existing prefix.
Delete all prefixes

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes

Deletes all existing prefixes from the account.

Allowlist operations

OperationMethod and endpoint / Description
List allowlisted prefixes

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/allowlist

Fetches all prefixes in the account allowlist.
Add an allowlisted prefix

POST accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/allowlist

Adds a prefix to the allowlist.
Get an allowlisted prefix

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/allowlist/{allowlist_id}

Fetches the details of an existing prefix in the allowlist.
Update an allowlisted prefix

PATCH accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/allowlist/{allowlist_id}

Updates an existing prefix in the allowlist.
Delete an allowlisted prefix

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/allowlist/{allowlist_id}

Deletes an existing prefix from the allowlist.
Delete all allowlisted prefixes

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/allowlist

Deletes all existing prefixes from the allowlist.

SYN Flood Protection operations

Rules

OperationMethod and endpoint / Description
List SYN flood rules

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/rules

Fetches all SYN flood rules in the account.
Add a SYN flood rule

POST accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/rules

Adds a SYN flood rule to the account.
Get a SYN flood rule

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Fetches the details of an existing SYN flood rule in the account.
Update a SYN flood rule

PATCH accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Updates an existing SYN flood rule in the account.
Delete a SYN flood rule

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Deletes an existing SYN flood rule from the account.
Delete all SYN flood rules

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/rules

Deletes all existing SYN flood rules from the account.

Filters

OperationMethod and endpoint / Description
List SYN flood filters

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/filters

Fetches all SYN flood filters in the account.
Add a SYN flood filter

POST accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/filters

Adds a SYN flood filter to the account.
Get a SYN flood filter

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/filters/{filter_id}

Fetches the details of an existing SYN flood filter in the account.
Update a SYN flood filter

PATCH accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/filters/{filter_id}

Updates an existing SYN flood filter in the account.
Delete a SYN flood filter

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/filters/{filter_id}

Deletes an existing SYN flood filter from the account.
Delete all SYN flood filters

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/filters

Deletes all existing SYN flood filters from the account.

Out-of-state TCP Protection operations

Rules

OperationMethod and endpoint / Description
List out-of-state TCP rules

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules

Fetches all out-of-state TCP rules in the account.
Add an out-of-state TCP rule

POST accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules

Adds an out-of-state TCP rule to the account.
Get an out-of-state TCP rule

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Fetches the details of an existing out-of-state TCP rule in the account.
Update an out-of-state TCP rule

PATCH accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Updates an existing out-of-state TCP rule in the account.
Delete an out-of-state TCP rule

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Deletes an existing out-of-state TCP rule from the account.
Delete all out-of-state TCP rules

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules

Deletes all existing out-of-state TCP rules from the account.

Filters

OperationMethod and endpoint / Description
List out-of-state TCP filters

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/filters

Fetches all out-of-state TCP filters in the account.
Add an out-of-state TCP filter

POST accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/filters

Adds an out-of-state TCP filter to the account.
Get an out-of-state TCP filter

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/filters/{filter_id}

Fetches the details of an existing out-of-state TCP filter in the account.
Update an out-of-state TCP filter

PATCH accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/filters/{filter_id}

Updates an existing out-of-state TCP filter in the account.
Delete an out-of-state TCP filter

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/filters/{filter_id}

Deletes an existing out-of-state TCP filter from the account.
Delete all out-of-state TCP filters

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/filters

Deletes all existing out-of-state TCP filters from the account.

Pagination

The API operations that return a list of items use pagination. For more information on the available pagination query parameters, refer to Pagination.

