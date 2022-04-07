Use the Cloudflare API to configure Advanced DNS Protection via API.

For examples of API calls, refer to Common API calls.

Endpoints

To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Advanced DNS Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {account_id} argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The following table summarizes the available operations.