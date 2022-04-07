 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Advanced DNS Protection

Use the Cloudflare API to configure Advanced DNS Protection via API.

For examples of API calls, refer to Common API calls.

Endpoints

To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Advanced DNS Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The {account_id} argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The following table summarizes the available operations.

OperationVerb + Endpoint
List DNS protection rules

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules

Fetches all DNS protection rules in the account.
Add a DNS protection rule

POST accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules

Adds a DNS protection rule to the account.
Get a DNS protection rule

GET accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Fetches the details of an existing DNS protection rule in the account.
Update a DNS protection rule

PATCH accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Updates an existing DNS protection rule in the account.
Delete a DNS protection rule

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules/{rule_id}

Deletes an existing DNS protection rule from the account.
Delete all DNS protection rules

DELETE accounts/{account_id}/magic/advanced_dns_protection/configs/dns_protection/rules

Deletes all existing DNS protection rules from the account.
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings