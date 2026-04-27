The following sections contain example requests for common API calls. For a list of available API endpoints, refer to Endpoints.

List all programs

This example fetches all Programmable Flow Protection programs in the account.

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { " result " : [ { " id " : "<PROGRAM_ID>" , " name " : "rate-limiter" , " status " : "success" , " created_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" , " modified_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" } ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

Upload a program

This example uploads a new eBPF program written in C. The program source code is sent as the request body with Content-Type: text/plain .

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: text/plain" \ --data-binary "@/path/to/program.c"

Response { " result " : { " id " : "<PROGRAM_ID>" , " name " : "program" , " status " : "success" , " created_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" , " modified_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

If the program fails compilation or verification, the API returns a detailed error message:

Example error response { " result " : null , " success " : false , " errors " : [ { " code " : 1001 , " message " : "Program verification failed: invalid memory access at line 42" } ], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

This example updates an existing program with new source code. You can update a program even if it is currently in use by one or more rules. If the new program fails compilation or verification, the update fails and the existing program remains active.

Request curl --request PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs/{program_id}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: text/plain" \ --data-binary "@/path/to/updated-program.c"

Response { " result " : { " id " : "<PROGRAM_ID>" , " name " : "program" , " status " : "success" , " created_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" , " modified_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

Delete a program

This example deletes a program. You cannot delete a program that is currently referenced by an active rule.

Request curl --request DELETE \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs/{program_id}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { " result " : null , " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

List all rules

This example fetches all Programmable Flow Protection rules in the account.

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { " result " : [ { " id " : "<RULE_ID>" , " program_id " : "<PROGRAM_ID>" , " scope " : "global" , " name " : "global" , " mode " : "enabled" , " expression " : "" , " created_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" , " modified_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" } ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

Create a rule

This example creates a Programmable Flow Protection rule with a global scope in monitoring mode.

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "program_id": "<PROGRAM_ID>", "scope": "global", "name": "global", "mode": "monitoring" }'

Response { " result " : { " id " : "<RULE_ID>" , " program_id " : "<PROGRAM_ID>" , " scope " : "global" , " name " : "global" , " mode " : "monitoring" , " expression " : "" , " created_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" , " modified_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.

Create a rule with regional scope

This example creates a rule scoped to the Western Europe region with an expression filter.

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "program_id": "<PROGRAM_ID>", "scope": "region", "name": "WEUR", "mode": "enabled", "expression": "ip.dst in { 192.0.2.0/24 }" }' Explain Code

Response { " result " : { " id " : "<RULE_ID>" , " program_id " : "<PROGRAM_ID>" , " scope " : "region" , " name " : "WEUR" , " mode " : "enabled" , " expression " : "ip.dst in { 192.0.2.0/24 }" , " created_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" , " modified_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.

This example updates an existing rule. You can update the mode, scope, and expression, but not the program. To change the program, delete the rule and create a new one.

Request curl --request PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules/{rule_id}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "mode": "enabled" }'

Response { " result " : { " id " : "<RULE_ID>" , " program_id " : "<PROGRAM_ID>" , " scope " : "global" , " name " : "global" , " mode " : "enabled" , " expression " : "" , " created_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" , " modified_on " : "<TIMESTAMP>" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } Explain Code

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.

Delete a rule

This example deletes an existing rule.

Request curl --request DELETE \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/rules/{rule_id}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { " result " : null , " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Debug a program with PCAP

This example runs a program against a PCAP file for debugging. The API returns an annotated PCAP file with the program verdict for each packet.

The request body must contain the PCAP file in binary format. The API automatically detects the IP header offset based on the input PCAP. To override automatic detection, use the optional ip_offset query parameter to specify the number of bytes the IP header is offset by in each packet (for example, 14 for Ethernet frames).

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/programmable_flow_protection/configs/programs/{program_id}/pcap" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/vnd.tcpdump.pcap" \ --data-binary "@/path/to/input.pcap" \ --output output.pcap

The output PCAP file contains the same packets as the input file, but with annotations on each packet. The Packet Comment annotation may contain: