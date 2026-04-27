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The following sections contain example requests for common API calls. For a list of available API endpoints, refer to Endpoints.
List all programs
This example fetches all Programmable Flow Protection programs in the account.
Upload a program
This example uploads a new eBPF program written in C. The program source code is sent as the request body with Content-Type: text/plain.
If the program fails compilation or verification, the API returns a detailed error message:
Update a program
This example updates an existing program with new source code. You can update a program even if it is currently in use by one or more rules. If the new program fails compilation or verification, the update fails and the existing program remains active.
Delete a program
This example deletes a program. You cannot delete a program that is currently referenced by an active rule.
List all rules
This example fetches all Programmable Flow Protection rules in the account.
Create a rule
This example creates a Programmable Flow Protection rule with a global scope in monitoring mode.
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.
Create a rule with regional scope
This example creates a rule scoped to the Western Europe region with an expression filter.
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.
Update a rule
This example updates an existing rule. You can update the mode, scope, and expression, but not the program. To change the program, delete the rule and create a new one.
Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.
Delete a rule
This example deletes an existing rule.
Debug a program with PCAP
This example runs a program against a PCAP file for debugging. The API returns an annotated PCAP file with the program verdict for each packet.
The request body must contain the PCAP file in binary format. The API automatically detects the IP header offset based on the input PCAP. To override automatic detection, use the optional ip_offset query parameter to specify the number of bytes the IP header is offset by in each packet (for example, 14 for Ethernet frames).
The output PCAP file contains the same packets as the input file, but with annotations on each packet.
The Packet Comment annotation may contain:
Program return value: CF_EBPF_PASS or CF_EBPF_DROP
Ignored: if the incoming packet is not UDP
Analytics tag: the custom network analytics tag set by the program on this packet, if any
Challenge packet: the challenge packet emitted from the program back to the client, if any