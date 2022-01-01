JSON objects

This page contains an example of the TCP protection rule JSON object used in the API.

Prefix

{ " id " : "31c70c65-9f81-4669-94ed-1e1e041e7b06" , " prefix " : "192.0.2.0/24" , " comment " : "Game ranges" , " excluded " : false , " created_on " : "2022-01-01T13:06:04.721954+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2022-01-01T13:06:04.721954+01:00" }

Prefix in allowlist

{ " id " : "31c70c65-9f81-4669-94ed-1e1e041e7b06" , " prefix " : "192.0.2.0/24" , " comment " : "Game ranges" , " enabled " : true , " created_on " : "2021-10-01T13:06:04.721954+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2021-10-01T13:06:04.721954+01:00" }

The prefix field can contain an IP address or a CIDR range.

SYN flood rule or out-of-state TCP rule

{ " id " : "31c70c65-9f81-4669-94ed-1e1e041e7b06" , " scope " : "region" , " name " : "WEUR" , " rate_sensitivity " : "medium" , " burst_sensitivity " : "medium" , " created_on " : "2021-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2021-10-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" }

The scope field value must be one of global , region , or datacenter . You must provide a region code (or data center code) in the name field when specifying a region (or datacenter ) scope.

The rate_sensitivity and burst_sensitivity field values must be one of low , medium , or high .

Filter

{ " id " : "20b99eb6-8b48-48dd-a5b9-a995a0843b57" , " expression " : "ip.dst in { 192.0.2.0/24 203.0.113.0/24 } and tcp.dstport in { 80 443 10000..65535 }" , " mode " : "enabled" , " created_on " : "2022-11-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" , " modified_on " : "2022-11-01T13:10:38.762503+01:00" }

The expression field is a Rules language expression up to 8,192 characters that can include the following fields:

ip.src

ip.dst

tcp.srcport

tcp.dstport

Note Expressions of SYN flood protection and out-of-state TCP protection filters do not currently support functions.