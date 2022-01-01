JSON objects

This page contains an example of the TCP protection rule JSON object used in the API.
The
prefix field can contain an IP address or a CIDR range.
SYN flood rule or out-of-state TCP rule
The
scope field value must be one of
global,
region, or
datacenter. You must provide a region code (or data center code) in the
name field when specifying a
region (or
datacenter) scope.
The
rate_sensitivity and
burst_sensitivity field values must be one of
low,
medium, or
high.
The
expression field is a Rules language expression up to 8,192 characters that can include the following fields:
-
ip.src
-
ip.dst
-
tcp.srcport
-
tcp.dstport
The
mode value must be one of
enabled,
disabled, or
monitoring.