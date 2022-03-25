Cloudflare Docs
Ddos-Protection
Cloudflare Docs
DDoS Protection
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit DDoS Protection on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

DDoS analytics

You can view DDoS analytics in different dashboards, depending on your service and plan:

Availability

ServiceFreeProBusinessEnterprise
WAF/CDNActivity log onlyFirewall AnalyticsFirewall AnalyticsFirewall Analytics
SpectrumNetwork Analytics
Magic TransitNetwork Analytics