2023-09-21 - Emergency

Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionNotes
...1d73128dHTTP requests from known botnet (signature #56).blockblockMake the rule customizable as it might cause false positive in rare cases.
...4a95ba67HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #32).ddos_dynamicddos_dynamicExpand the scope of the rule to catch more attacks.
...6fe7a312HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #70).blockblockUpdate the rule to remove some rare false positives.