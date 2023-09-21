2023-09-21 - Emergency
|Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Notes
|...1d73128d
|HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #56).
|block
|block
|Make the rule customizable as it might cause false positive in rare cases.
|...4a95ba67
|HTTP requests with unusual HTTP headers or URI path (signature #32).
|ddos_dynamic
|ddos_dynamic
|Expand the scope of the rule to catch more attacks.
|...6fe7a312
|HTTP requests from known botnet (signature #70).
|block
|block
|Update the rule to remove some rare false positives.