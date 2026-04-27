Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Structured error responses for Cloudflare 5xx errors
Cloudflare-generated 5xx error responses now return structured JSON and Markdown when agents request them, matching the format already available for 1xxx errors. Responses follow RFC 9457 (Problem Details for HTTP APIs) ↗ and include a
Retry-After HTTP header on retryable codes.
5xx coverage. Ten Cloudflare-generated error codes (500, 502, 504, 520-526) now serve structured responses. These are errors Cloudflare itself generates when it cannot reach or understand the origin server. Origin-generated 5xx responses that Cloudflare passes through are not affected.
Fault attribution. The
error_category field tells agents where the fault lies:
origin(502, 504, 520-524) — the origin server is responsible. Transient; retry with the backoff in
retry_after.
cloudflare(500) — Cloudflare's fault, not the website or the request. Short retry.
ssl(525, 526) — the origin's TLS configuration is broken. Do not retry.
Retry-After header. Retryable codes (500, 502, 504, 520-524) include a
Retry-After HTTP header matching the
retry_after body field. Non-retryable codes (525, 526) do not include the header.
|Request header sent
|Response format
Accept: application/json
|JSON (
application/json content type)
Accept: application/problem+json
|JSON (
application/problem+json content type)
Accept: application/json, text/markdown;q=0.9
|JSON
Accept: text/markdown
|Markdown
Accept: text/markdown, application/json
|Markdown (equal
q, first-listed wins)
Accept: */*
|HTML (default)
Available now for all zones on all plans.
Get JSON response for error 522:
Check presence of the
Retry-After HTTP header associated with the JSON response for error 521:
References: