Direct access to Support from the dashboard

The Support button in the dashboard global navigation header now takes you directly to the Cloudflare Support Portal ↗, eliminating the previous dropdown menu.

This change ensures that when you need help, you spend less time navigating the UI and more time getting the answers you need.

What changed?

Previous behavior : Selecting ? Support opened a dropdown menu with various links (Help Center, Cloudflare Community, etc.).

: Selecting opened a dropdown menu with various links (Help Center, Cloudflare Community, etc.). New behavior: Selecting Support immediately redirects your current tab to the Support Portal.

To learn more about the resources available to you, refer to the Cloudflare Support documentation ↗.