Cloudflare One Client speed tests

IT teams can now remotely run speed tests from the Cloudflare One Client to Cloudflare's network edge.

Each speed test includes the following metrics:

Internet speed: download and upload throughput

Latency: download, upload, unloaded latency, and jitter

Network quality score: video streaming, webchat/real-time communication (RTC)

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > Insights > Digital experience > Diagnostics and select Run diagnostics to use the feature today.