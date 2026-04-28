Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare One Client speed tests
IT teams can now remotely run speed tests from the Cloudflare One Client to Cloudflare's network edge.
Each speed test includes the following metrics:
- Internet speed: download and upload throughput
- Latency: download, upload, unloaded latency, and jitter
- Network quality score: video streaming, webchat/real-time communication (RTC)
In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > Insights > Digital experience > Diagnostics and select Run diagnostics to use the feature today.