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Account-level enforce DNS-only

DNS

You can now disable Cloudflare's reverse proxy across all zones in your account simultaneously using the new enforce_dns_only setting. When enabled, Cloudflare responds to DNS queries for all proxied records with your origin IP addresses instead of Cloudflare's anycast IPs. This account-level kill switch is designed for incident response scenarios where you need to quickly route traffic directly to your origin servers.

Key characteristics

  • Account-level — Affects all zones in the account simultaneously with a single API call.
  • Non-destructive — Does not modify your DNS records. Disabling the setting restores normal proxy behavior.
  • API-only — Available through the API only, not in the Cloudflare dashboard.

What's affected

Included: Standard proxied A, AAAA, and CNAME records, Load Balancing records, and records matching Worker routes.

Excluded: Spectrum applications, Cloudflare Tunnel CNAMEs, R2 custom domains, Web3 gateways, and Workers custom domains continue to operate normally.

Before you enable

  • Verify your origin servers can handle direct traffic without Cloudflare's caching and filtering.
  • Review which origin IPs will become publicly visible through DNS queries.
  • Test the API in a staging account before relying on it for incident response.

Availability

Available via API to all Cloudflare customers.

For information on how to use it, refer to Enforce DNS-only developer documentation .