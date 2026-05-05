Instant Bank Payments via Link
Instant Bank Payments (IBP) via Link ↗ lets you pay for Cloudflare services directly from your bank account. Link is a one-click checkout wallet that stores your payment details. If you already have a bank account saved in Link, it appears as a payment option at checkout. If not, you can connect one during the checkout flow.
- Checkout: Cloudflare presents your saved Link payment methods. You can also connect your bank with Link if not already set up.
- Select bank account: Your bank account appears as a payment option alongside your existing cards.
- Confirm payment: Select your bank account and confirm.
- Processing: The payment is authenticated and processed on your behalf.
After your first Link authentication, your bank account is available for future purchases without re-entering details.
Instant Bank Payments via Link is available to US-based self-serve accounts across all Cloudflare products. You can connect your bank account through Link during checkout.
Bank-based Link payments appear in your billing history with these identifiers:
|Field
|Value
|Payment method
link
|Last four digits
0000
Card-based Link payments display your card's last four digits, distinguishing them from bank payments.
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Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
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Go to Manage Account > Billing.Go to Billing
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Select Invoices to view your invoice and payment history.
If a bank payment cannot be processed:
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Retry or switch: You are prompted to select a different payment method. You can retry with the same bank account or choose a card.
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Update payment method: If the issue persists, update your payment method in billing settings.Go to Billing
Ensure your bank account has sufficient funds and supports instant payments.
Your billing history shows the payment method as
link with last four digits
0000. Card-based Link payments show your card's actual last four digits.
Your bank credentials are stored in the Link wallet using encryption and multi-factor authentication. Your raw bank details are never shared with Cloudflare or other merchants.
Instant Bank Payments is an additional option. Cards saved in Link or added manually remain available at checkout.
Bank payments through Link process in the same checkout flow as card payments. Your purchase is confirmed immediately.
You can manage your saved payment methods, including bank accounts, through the Link wallet ↗. Removing a bank account does not affect previously completed payments.
Contact Cloudflare support with your invoice number and payment details.