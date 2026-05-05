Instant Bank Payments (IBP) via Link ↗ lets you pay for Cloudflare services directly from your bank account. Link is a one-click checkout wallet that stores your payment details. If you already have a bank account saved in Link, it appears as a payment option at checkout. If not, you can connect one during the checkout flow.

How Instant Bank Payments works

Checkout: Cloudflare presents your saved Link payment methods. You can also connect your bank with Link if not already set up. Select bank account: Your bank account appears as a payment option alongside your existing cards. Confirm payment: Select your bank account and confirm. Processing: The payment is authenticated and processed on your behalf.

After your first Link authentication, your bank account is available for future purchases without re-entering details.

Note Instant Bank Payments is an additional payment option. Your existing cards remain available at checkout.

Eligibility

Instant Bank Payments via Link is available to US-based self-serve accounts across all Cloudflare products. You can connect your bank account through Link during checkout.

Identify bank payments

Bank-based Link payments appear in your billing history with these identifiers:

Field Value Payment method link Last four digits 0000

Card-based Link payments display your card's last four digits, distinguishing them from bank payments.

View your payment history

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Go to Manage Account > Billing. Go to Billing Select Invoices to view your invoice and payment history.

Failed bank payments

If a bank payment cannot be processed:

Retry or switch: You are prompted to select a different payment method. You can retry with the same bank account or choose a card. Update payment method: If the issue persists, update your payment method in billing settings. Go to Billing

Ensure your bank account has sufficient funds and supports instant payments.

FAQ

Payment identification

Your billing history shows the payment method as link with last four digits 0000 . Card-based Link payments show your card's actual last four digits.

Bank account security

Your bank credentials are stored in the Link wallet using encryption and multi-factor authentication. Your raw bank details are never shared with Cloudflare or other merchants.

Card payment availability

Instant Bank Payments is an additional option. Cards saved in Link or added manually remain available at checkout.

Processing time

Bank payments through Link process in the same checkout flow as card payments. Your purchase is confirmed immediately.

Bank account removal

You can manage your saved payment methods, including bank accounts, through the Link wallet ↗. Removing a bank account does not affect previously completed payments.

Incorrect charges

Contact Cloudflare support with your invoice number and payment details.