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Dark mode support on Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar now supports dark mode. A theme selector in the upper right corner of the page lets users explicitly choose between three display options:

  • Light — standard light theme
  • Dark — full dark theme
  • System — follows the operating system preference
Screenshot of the theme selector showing Light, Dark, and System options

The selected theme applies consistently across all Radar pages and widgets.

Screenshot of the Cloudflare Radar overview page in dark mode

The theme choice also applies to shared and embedded graphs.

Try it out at Cloudflare Radar.