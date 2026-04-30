Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Dark mode support on Cloudflare Radar
Radar now supports dark mode. A theme selector in the upper right corner of the page lets users explicitly choose between three display options:
- Light — standard light theme
- Dark — full dark theme
- System — follows the operating system preference
The selected theme applies consistently across all Radar pages and widgets.
The theme choice also applies to shared and embedded graphs.
Try it out at Cloudflare Radar ↗.