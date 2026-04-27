Manage tags

All tag operations use the Tagging API. Authentication requires an account API token or user API token with appropriate permissions.

Use PUT to set tags on an account-level resource. This operation replaces all existing tags on the resource.

Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "resource_type": "workers_script", "resource_id": "'" $RESOURCE_ID "'", "tags": { "environment": "production", "team": "platform", "cost-center": "engineering" } }' Explain Code

For zone-level resources, use the zone endpoint:

Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /tags" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "resource_type": "zone", "resource_id": "'" $ZONE_ID "'", "tags": { "environment": "production", "customer": "acme-corp" } }' Explain Code

Some resource types require additional fields. Refer to supported resource types for details.

Retrieve tags for a specific resource:

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags?resource_type=workers_script&resource_id= $RESOURCE_ID " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Note In the current beta, querying tags for a resource that does not exist or has never been tagged returns a 500 error instead of 404 . Verify the resource exists and has been tagged at least once.

Add a single tag

The API does not support partial updates — PUT always replaces all tags. To add a tag without removing existing ones, use the GET , merge, PUT pattern:

GET the current tags.

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags?resource_type=workers_script&resource_id= $RESOURCE_ID " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " # Response: {"result": {"tags": {"environment": "production", "team": "platform"}}}

Merge the new tag into the existing set locally.

{ " environment " : "production" , " team " : "platform" , " cost-center " : "engineering" }

PUT the complete merged tag set.

Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "resource_type": "workers_script", "resource_id": "'" $RESOURCE_ID "'", "tags": { "environment": "production", "team": "platform", "cost-center": "engineering" } }' Explain Code

Warning If you PUT only the new tag, all existing tags are deleted. Always GET first, merge locally, then PUT the complete set.

Remove a single tag

Follow the same GET , merge, PUT pattern, but omit the tag you want to remove from the set before calling PUT .

To remove all tags from a resource:

Terminal window curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "resource_type": "workers_script", "resource_id": "'" $RESOURCE_ID "'" }'