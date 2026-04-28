Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Detect PII records with a new predefined DLP profile
Cloudflare DLP now includes a new predefined profile designed to detect PII records that contain multiple types of personal data: Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Record.
Most predefined and custom DLP profiles match when any enabled detection entry matches. The Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Record profile is different. It only matches when at least three unique detection entries are found in close proximity, which reduces false positives from standalone values that may not represent a real PII record.
Detection entries included in the profile:
- AU Passport Number
- American Express Card Number
- Diners Club Card Number
- Driver's License Number
- Email Address
- Full Name
- Mailing Address
- Mastercard Card Number
- US Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN)
- US Passport Number
- US Phone Number
- Union Pay Card Number
- United States SSN Numeric Detection
- Visa Card Number
For more information, refer to predefined DLP profiles.