Detect PII records with a new predefined DLP profile

Cloudflare DLP now includes a new predefined profile designed to detect PII records that contain multiple types of personal data: Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Record.

Most predefined and custom DLP profiles match when any enabled detection entry matches. The Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Record profile is different. It only matches when at least three unique detection entries are found in close proximity, which reduces false positives from standalone values that may not represent a real PII record.

Detection entries included in the profile:

AU Passport Number

American Express Card Number

Diners Club Card Number

Driver's License Number

Email Address

Full Name

Mailing Address

Mastercard Card Number

US Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN)

US Passport Number

US Phone Number

Union Pay Card Number

United States SSN Numeric Detection

Visa Card Number

For more information, refer to predefined DLP profiles.