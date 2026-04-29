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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Digital experience tests to authenticated resources and enhanced configuration

Digital Experience Monitoring

Digital experience tests now support testing applications protected by Cloudflare Access or third-party authentication. All authentication secrets are managed via Cloudflare Secret Store.

Digital experience tests also have enhanced configuration options including:

  • New HTTP methods (DELETE, PATCH, POST, PUT)
  • Secret Store headers, custom plain text headers, and custom request bodies
  • Advanced settings: follow redirects, response bodies, response headers, and allow untrusted certificates
Digital experience test configuration for Cloudflare Access applicationsDigital experience enhanced test configuration