Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Digital experience tests to authenticated resources and enhanced configuration
Digital experience tests now support testing applications protected by Cloudflare Access or third-party authentication. All authentication secrets are managed via Cloudflare Secret Store.
Digital experience tests also have enhanced configuration options including:
- New HTTP methods (DELETE, PATCH, POST, PUT)
- Secret Store headers, custom plain text headers, and custom request bodies
- Advanced settings: follow redirects, response bodies, response headers, and allow untrusted certificates