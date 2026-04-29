Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Gateway Authorization Proxy and hosted PAC files are now generally available
The Gateway Authorization Proxy and hosted PAC files are now generally available for all plan types.
Authorization proxy endpoints add an identity-aware option alongside the existing source IP proxy endpoints, using Cloudflare Access authentication to verify who a user is before applying Gateway filtering — without installing the Cloudflare One Client. Cloudflare-hosted PAC files let you create and distribute PAC files directly from Cloudflare One on Cloudflare's global network.
These features are ideal for environments where deploying a device client is not an option, such as virtual desktops (VDI) or compliance-restricted endpoints.
To get started, refer to the proxy endpoints documentation.