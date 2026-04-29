The Gateway Authorization Proxy and hosted PAC files are now generally available for all plan types.

Authorization proxy endpoints add an identity-aware option alongside the existing source IP proxy endpoints, using Cloudflare Access authentication to verify who a user is before applying Gateway filtering — without installing the Cloudflare One Client. Cloudflare-hosted PAC files let you create and distribute PAC files directly from Cloudflare One on Cloudflare's global network.

These features are ideal for environments where deploying a device client is not an option, such as virtual desktops (VDI) or compliance-restricted endpoints.

To get started, refer to the proxy endpoints documentation.